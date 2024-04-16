SZA to receive Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award

SZA’s winning season continues. The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter will be honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame with the Hal David Starlight Award, per Variety.

SZA accepts the R&B Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Created in 2004, the Hal David Starlight Award recognizes “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.” The award is named in honor of SHOF Chairman Emeritus Hal David, “for his longtime support of young songwriters,” according to the outlet.

Previous recipients include hitmakers like John Legend, Alicia Keys, Drake, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Ne-Yo and more. The 53rd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards dinner is slated for Thursday, June 13, in New York City. Nile Rodgers, SHOF Chairman and legendary American musician in his own right, shared a statement regarding SZA’s inclusion this year.

“This is such an exciting time for songwriters and music,” the statement reads. “Phenomenal artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are pushing the envelope of what success looks like but who could argue that the last two years belong to SZA. Incredible songwriting, incredible performances, incredible artistry. She so deserves to be the 2024 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award!”

Recommended Stories

As theGrio previously reported, SZA’s highly anticipated sophomore album “SOS” was a smash hit in the industry, breaking sales records and earning her multiple Grammy awards. The project included several hit singles for the singer, including her chart-topping revenge anthem “Kill Bill,” Grammy award-winning track “Snooze,” and “Good Days.”