SZA to receive Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award

The R&B hitmaker earns the award dedicated to "gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs."

Apr 16, 2024

SZA’s winning season continues. The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter will be honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame with the Hal David Starlight Award, per Variety.

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
SZA accepts the R&B Artist of the Year award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Created in 2004, the Hal David Starlight Award recognizes “gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.” The award is named in honor of SHOF Chairman Emeritus Hal David, “for his longtime support of young songwriters,” according to the outlet.

Previous recipients include hitmakers like John Legend, Alicia Keys, Drake, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Ne-Yo and more. The 53rd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards dinner is slated for Thursday, June 13, in New York City. Nile Rodgers, SHOF Chairman and legendary American musician in his own right, shared a statement regarding SZA’s inclusion this year.

“This is such an exciting time for songwriters and music,” the statement reads. “Phenomenal artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are pushing the envelope of what success looks like but who could argue that the last two years belong to SZA. Incredible songwriting, incredible performances, incredible artistry. She so deserves to be the 2024 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award!”

Recommended Stories

Entertainment

Cardi B, Sexyy Red, Queen Latifah to headline concerts heralding the BET Experience

Entertainment

Rick Ross verbally smacked Drake in the face by calling him white boy

Entertainment

Will Smith joins J. Balvin for surprise performance of ‘Men in Black’ at Coachella

Music

Sorry, but Drake is losing his battle with Kendrick

News

Judge dismisses lawsuits filed against rapper Drake over deadly Astroworld concert

Entertainment

How J. Cole disappointed the culture, explained

News

Mister Cee, a famed hip-hop DJ and key figure behind Notorious B.I.G.’s debut album, dies at 57

Entertainment

Rihanna on potential new music: ‘I have a lot of visual ideas’

As theGrio previously reported, SZA’s highly anticipated sophomore album “SOS” was a smash hit in the industry, breaking sales records and earning her multiple Grammy awards. The project included several hit singles for the singer, including her chart-topping revenge anthem “Kill Bill,” Grammy award-winning track “Snooze,” and “Good Days.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE