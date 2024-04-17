2024 WNBA Draft fashion highlights individuality and hometown pride

It’s apparent that the underlying theme for Monday night’s WNBA Draft fashion was empowerment. From shining designer looks to subtle hometown homages, the draftees showed off every ounce of their individuality and personality.

The hardest decision for any woman on any special occasion centers around beauty. Women have to take into account every detail from the right hairstyle to the perfect accessories. For other women, especially on the taller side, the search is harder with less suitable options to match their height. However, the draftees, with their dynamic orange carpet looks, made the process look effortless.

Rickea Jackson stole the attention with not only one, but two show-stopping looks. “I’m choosing between these two fits, and I’m like, ‘Why not give them both? You will never have another draft. Go big or go home,’” she told theGrio, after becoming the 4th overall draft pick for the Los Angeles Sparks.

The first outfit, a striking red pantsuit with Cartier glasses and black heels, was a “powerful statement” that paid homage to her hometown, Detroit. The second look, a silver shimmery pantsuit, gave the sophisticated shine that she wanted for the draft selection. Both looks showcased her full personality, while giving the world a glimpse of the fierceness her hometown instilled in her.

Dyaisha Fair also paid homage to her hometown with her draft look. The main goal behind her fashion statement was subtleness with a little flair. The Rochester, New York, native accomplished that objective, with the smaller details that brought the outfit together. Her jacket featured a bedazzled flower on her right side, representing her hometown’s nickname, and her Prada sneakers added the finishing touches.

The night’s looks proved one thing: the rookies love designer brands. Along with Jackson’s Cartier glasses and Fair’s Prada sneakers, Charisma Osborne’s Louis Vuitton purse was the perfect accessory for her Veronica Beard cream-colored suit. Angel Reese, who secured her dress two days before the draft, wore a sparkling Bronx and Banco halterneck dress, complete with a Simon Miller bag and Christian Louboutin shoes.

These designer additions are only the beginning for the players, as more opportunities open up both on and off the court. With the rise of viewership and NIL deals, players have a bigger spotlight on them than ever before. The increase of attention is an adjustment for any person, and learning to stay grounded in the moment is key.

For some of the players, the clothing and accessories they wore reminded them who they were and their goals. With her white dress, silver “A” necklace and sparkly basketball purse, Aaliyah Edwards walked the orange carpet with her signature purple and yellow braids on display. In the midst of the excitement from the draft, it was Edwards’ bracelet from her mother that gave her confidence and kept her present in the moment.

“This bracelet … says, ‘Whenever you feel overwhelmed, remember whose daughter you are and strengthen your crown,’” she said. “My mom gave me this bracelet, so it’s something that keeps me grounded because a little piece of her is always with me and it just reminds me to stay confident, know my strength and know my worth.”

Kayla Grant is a multimedia journalist with bylines in Business Insider, Shondaland, Oz Magazine, Prism, Rolling Out and more. She writes about culture, books and entertainment news. Follow her on X: @TheKaylaGrant