Planned Parenthood celebrates Megan Thee Stallion’s mental health and social justice efforts

Apr 17, 2024

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is giving Megan Thee Stallion her flowers.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Grammy-winning rapper – chosen because her “music and performances have shined a light on women’s empowerment, mental health and social justice” – received the Catalyst for Change Award at Planned Parenthood’s annual Spring Into Action gala in New York City on Tuesday.

“An outspoken advocate for women’s rights and Planned Parenthood, Megan has used her global platform to draw attention to the organization’s mission and work,” Planned Parenthood said in a statement.

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York has honored Grammy-winning rapper and mental health advocate Megan Thee Stallion. (Photo credit: PR Newswire)

In addition to her rap skills, the Houston native has become a fierce mental and physical health advocate. Her contributions include launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation, a nonprofit that supports and uplifts women, children, senior citizens and underprivileged communities worldwide.

Megan, who has become many women’s “body goals,” announced in December that she would be teaming up with Planet Fitness on a campaign encouraging people kick-starting their fitness journey to let go of intimidating staff and expensive memberships. The “Body” rapper and the fitness company created a line of co-branded exclusive merchandise labeled the “Thee Judgement Free” collection, with proceeds going to the Pete and Thomas Foundation.

At the time, Megan Thee Stallion — whose real name is Megan Pete — stressed the interconnectedness of mental and physical health. She addressed how society has had a negative stigma around mental health for a long time, expressing her commitment to normalizing the conversation and supplying people with the proper resources to get the necessary help.

“I love how working out brings mental clarity and physical energy, so I trust the process and grind it out,” Megan explained then, theGrio reported. “There are always going to be tough days, but I remind myself that exercise is an investment into my long-term physical and mental health.”

In 2022, Megan supported Planned Parenthood when she released a T-shirt that said “Ladies Love Yourself” in response to the Supreme Court repealing Roe v. Wade, according to the Chronicle.

“The court has failed us all — but we won’t back down,” Megan wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m going to keep fighting because everyone deserves access to the care they need.”

