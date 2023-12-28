Megan Thee Stallion wants to help everyone reach their 2024 fitness goals

As you recommit to your fitness goals this new year, Megan Thee Stallion wants to help, partnering with Planet Fitness to ensure you don’t lose motivation on your journey. This week, the fitness company named the Grammy award-winning rapper “Mother Fitness” in its new campaign.

“I’m really excited to partner with Planet Fitness because working out is such an important part of my life,” Megan Thee Stallion told People magazine. “Fitness can have such a powerful and positive impact on your body, mind and soul, so it’s an authentic collaboration that truly connects to my personal and professional interests.”

Over the years, Megan has become many women’s “body goals,” and the star has not been shy about what it takes to maintain her admired physique. From posting her intense workouts on social media to following a healthy, balanced diet, the “Houston Hottie” explained that she works “really hard to maintain [her] fitness routine and stay committed to getting the results [she] wants.” While her workout routine helps maintain her physical health, the mental health advocate shared how maintaining an exercise regimen also helps her get through tough times.

“I love how working out brings mental clarity and physical energy, so I trust the process and grind it out. There are always going to be tough days, but I remind myself that exercise is an investment into my long-term physical and mental health,” she explained. “Physical and mental health go hand-in-hand, and it’s a huge priority for me. For such a long time, our society had a negative stigma around mental health, so I’m committed to doing my part to normalize the conversation and provide people with the right resources to get the necessary help.”

With a fierce, fitness goddess-like persona, Megan Thee Stallion’s character, “Mother Fitness,” encourages gymgoers to let go of high prices and intimidation in the new campaign. Encouraging mind and body wellness to take center stage in the new year, the gym chain is allowing new members to join for $0.24 down with no commitment from Dec. 30 to Jan. 12, 2024. New and old members of Planet Fitness will gain access to the partnership’s unique augmented reality (AR) filter, along with free in-app Planet Fitness workouts inspired by Megan and her passion for fitness.

Additionally, the “Body” rapper and Planet Fitness have created a line of co-branded exclusive merchandise in honor of their collaboration. Available at the online Planet Fitness store, proceeds from “Thee Judgement Free” collection will go to the Pete & Thomas Foundation, a nonprofit the rapper founded focusing on education, elder care, mental health, and women’s empowerment in her native Houston, Texas.

“At the end of the day,” said Megan. “Both Planet Fitness and I want everyone to invest in their physical and mental health, feel empowered to enjoy exercising and reach their personal fitness goals.”

To learn more about Megan Thee Stallion’s Planet Fitness collab, visit Motherishere.com.

