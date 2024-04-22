Meghan Markle shows her support for the #LoveLikeAMother campaign

Meghan Markle recently linked up with some fellow mom friends in support of parents who need it most.

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted in an Instagram post, along with two other fellow moms and former “Suits” co-stars, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Abigail Spencer, wearing matching white T-shirts emblazoned with “Love Like A Mother” in red letters in support of the organization Alliance of Moms.

“When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it, with [the] undeniable force of pure love I think of these two,” McKee Zajfen wrote in the caption of the post. “You inspire me. You pick me up when I need it and you Love Like A Mother!”

McKee Zajfen further explained how the Alliance of Moms supports pregnant teens and young parents in the foster care system in Los Angeles; proceeds from the sales of their T-shirts will benefit that mission.

By purchasing a T-shirt, she added, “You are supporting the mission to build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care. In honor of Mother’s Day, I hope YOU support this campaign and #LOVELIKEAMOTHER.”

The Instagram post included three shots of the trio of moms posing and smiling while sitting close together in a sunny spot outdoors.

Mckee Zajfen, along with others, co-launched the Alliance of Moms in 2014. In the decade since, the organization has strived to bring awareness to the fact that 60% of women in Los Angeles’ foster care experience at least one pregnancy by the age of 16, and find solutions for those young families. Notably, despite comprising 14% of the general child population, in 2021, Black children comprised 23% of those in foster care.

Photo credit: Alliance of Moms

The organization launched the “Love Like A Mother” campaign in honor of Mother’s Day.

“We’re celebrating all those who mother and honor the kind of love that is determined, powerful, and unconditional. We lift each other up with this love. We inspire and build community with this love. We give it to others, and receive it—so deeply and boldly,” reads the campaign page.

For Markle, this is only her latest show of support for fellow mothers. As previously reported by theGrio, the mom of two, who shares son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2, with husband Prince Harry, spearheaded a study into the way popular media depicts mothers, the findings of which were released in early March 2024.

Funded through the royals’ Archewell Foundation and in collaboration with Moms First with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, “Rewriting Motherhood: How TV Represents Mom and What We Want to See Next” analyzed scripted television programs from 2022, finding mothers in media are underrepresented as breadwinners and largely mostly “white, young, and thin.”

Speaking about the report to Vanity Fair, Markle said, “This report about the portrayal of mothers in entertainment highlights the gaps we need to fill to achieve true representation in the content we create and consume, and I’m honored to support this work through the Archewell Foundation.”