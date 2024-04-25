Chrissy Teigen loves Meghan Markle’s strawberry jam as much as other celebs

Chrissy Teigen has joined the growing list of celebrities singing the praises of Meghan Markle’s new jam.

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex’s new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, made its debut product announcement: Strawberry jam.

According to People magazine, Teigen posted a video of herself using the fruity spread to prepare a visually appealing sandwich for her whole family.

Chrissy Teigen (above) called Meghan Markel’s jam “one of the best bites” her family has had this year. Teigen is shown in 2022 at the Variety Studio during SXSW in Austin. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Variety)

“We jammin’!! This might have been one of the best bites we’ve had all year – all we used is some rustic bread, salted butter, triple cream brie, thick cut bacon and some @americanrivieraorchard jam!” she wrote in the caption.

“Took about 8 mins total and made us happy for the entire weekend. 🤍” the cookbook author added.

Teigen walks viewers through her preparation process in the video, starting with spreading jam on the crusty bread and moving on to frying bacon.

Luna, her 7-year-old daughter she shares with her husband, John Legend, makes an appearance as she licks the spatula clean of Markle’s jam.

Recommended Stories

After the mom of four finishes making the bacon, brie and jam sandwich, Legend makes a cameo in the clip and takes a hearty bite with his wife.

People reported that Markle has also sent jam to Mindy Kaling and Tracee Ellis Ross, her best friend and former “Suits” costar Abigail Spencer, Kris Jenner, fashion designer Tracy Robbins, photographer Delfina Blaquier and her husband, polo star Nacho Figueras, plus close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

In addition to jam and other delicious treats, Markle is seeking trademark rights for a diverse array of products — including condiments, home décor, gardening essentials, yoga gear, stationery, kitchen appliances, linens, pet accessories and cosmetics — under the American Riviera Orchard name.

The brand’s name embodies the roots she and Prince Harry have established in Santa Barbara, California, where they reside with their children, 4-year-old Prince Archie and 2-year-old Princess Lilibet.