Pregnant Ashanti recaps her ‘special’ Mother’s Day celebration

Despite the now-ubiquitous trend of documenting everything in real-time online, Ashanti opted to bask in her offline life this Mother’s Day. On Thursday, May 16, the singer — who is currently expecting her first child with rekindled love Nelly — gave fans a glimpse of her family’s Mother’s Day festivities Sunday. Posting a series of photos on Instagram, Ashanti reflected on her first Mother’s Day as a soon-to-be mom.

“This Mother’s Day was so special,” Ashanti wrote in the post’s caption. “Having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing. Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day!!!!”

Adding the hashtag “grateful,” she acknowledged the timing of her post, explaining that there was so much food, she got “distracted.” While Ashanti stated that she “only had one plate,” she was indulged with love and flowers during the celebration. Last month, Ashanti revealed that in addition to expecting a baby, she and Nelly are also engaged.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” Ashanti said at the time, as previously reported by theGrio. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

This news followed the couple confirming their rekindled romance in September 2023. Though fans speculated a brewing romantic reunion between the “Body on Me” rapper and featured singer, Nelly settled the rumors during an appearance on “Boss Moves with Rasheeda.”

“We cool again,” he shared. “​​I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was planned […] But sometimes, being separate, you understand one another more.”

Shortly after, Ashanti showed her affection for the rapper on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. Sporting a clutch bedazzled with a throwback photo of the couple from the 2003 VMAs, Ashanti revealed that the duo was in a “great space” at the time and “having a lot of fun” together.

After publicly confirming their relationship, both Nelly and Ashanti unapologetically proclaimed their love for each other on social media. While maintaining their privacy, the couple has occasionally shared glimpses of their cute moments together and is keeping that same energy as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

Shortly after her pregnancy announcement, Ashanti flaunted her growing baby bump on Instagram. In a blue bodycon dress, the mother-to-be posed in an Instagram Reel video playing her song “Sweet Baby,” with the caption:

“My sweet baby 🙏🏽 Well….. (Our) Sweet baby 🤣🤣😘 @nelly.”