Watch: Former Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby asks Biden for ‘grace’ and ‘justice’ amid pardon request

Marilyn Mosby, the former Baltimore City state’s attorney who faces up to 40 years for withdrawing funds from her own retirement savings to purchase a home, is asking President Joe Biden for “grace,” “mercy” and “justice” in a recent interview with theGrio’s April Ryan. A pardon application has been submitted on behalf of Mosby to President Biden and to the U.S. Department of Justice. The Congressional Black Caucus, civil rights organizations, including the NAACP and National Action Network, the National Bar Association and over 60 lawyers have requested the president to grant Mosby’s pardon. The White House acknowledged receipt of the application and letters from major groups on Mosby’s behalf. However, Biden officials have declined to comment on the case.

