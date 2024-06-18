Megan Thee Stallion reveals one thing you shouldn’t do at her concerts

Megan Thee Stallion is all about the fun, but there’s a particular habit she doesn’t like from fans at her shows.

In a video shared on social media, the 29-year-old rapper politely asks concertgoers not to blow smoke her way. In between songs in her hometown of Houston, Megan joked with the crowd to please minimize the weed smoke.

“No, no, no, don’t turn the fan off,” Megan said during her performance as a small fan blew air in her direction.

“I said, don’t blow that weed by me. I don’t want to be high. If I get high, the show is over,” she joked. “I’m going to the hospital, call the police.”

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour on June 15, 2024, in Houston. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation) –

Megan has had a whirlwind summer on her first headlining “Hot Girl Summer Tour.” The rapper has performed across North America, including shows in Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, New Orleans, Memphis, New York and Philadelphia.

During her Atlanta show, she announced that a self-titled album will be released on June 28. A subsequent Instagram post revealed the album’s cover art, in which she’s pictured emerging from a butterfly cocoon.

The cover follows a theme of animal representation that accompanies many of her recent releases. She has dropped a series of snake-themed singles, including “Cobra,” “Boa” and “Hiss,” the latter reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Megan explained her use of snake imagery in a May interview with L’Officiel.

“This is just what everybody sees right now,” she shared. “Renewal, rebirth: that is the whole concept of this [album]. We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in Western culture. Snakes represent rebirth, spirituality. I’m not really a person that’s like, Oh my God, sunshine and just super bubbly, happy. I like darker things. I like things that are a little scary. I like things that are unique. I picked the snake because … it’s kind of like an antihero.”

After her album release, Megan will head to Europe for tour dates in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Denmark and Ireland.