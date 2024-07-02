No more ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day’ in Miami Beach after new resolution

Miami Beach is walking back a commemorative day meant to celebrate disgraced hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to a resolution first obtained by NBC Miami, Miami Beach’s mayor and city commission have decided to rescind “Sean Diddy Combs Day,” which was formerly on Oct. 13. The resolution states that honoring Combs “is no longer in harmony with the City’s values of safety, community well-being, and respect.”

The document goes on to list Combs’ “recent events and public discourse” as the reason for rescinding the honor.

“Recently released video of Mr. Combs attacking R&B singer and ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura (Cassie), have raised concerns about whether Mr. Combs’ current public persona aligns with the values and image that the City of Miami Beach seeks to project,” the resolution reads.

Miami Beach Commissioner David Suarez reacted to the resolution in a statement to NBC Miami on Monday, saying that “women beaters” and “sexual predators” have “no place” in the city.

(Left to right) Cassie and Sean “Diddy” Combs are shown at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on Jan. 27, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) –

Combs was originally bestowed with the honor in 2016 when “then-Mayor Philip Levine presented it to him at that year’s Revolt Music Conference,” according to the Daily Beast. The music producer has been embroiled in controversy since singer and ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura accused him of sexual assault, physical and emotional abuse, sex trafficking and more in a November 2023 lawsuit.

In May, CNN released 2016 security footage of Combs kicking, dragging and manhandling Cassie at the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles — actions that match allegations she made in the lawsuit that has since been settled.

Combs publicly apologized for his actions at the time, saying that it was “so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life.

“I was f—– up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses,” the hip-hop mogul said in an Instagram video. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. Disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.”

Ventura responded to the video of the brutal assault in a statement of her own, thanking her family, friends and “strangers I have yet to meet” for their support and love.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

Diddy has been accused of sexual assault by multiple people in several lawsuits since Cassie filed her legal action against him in 2023, according to Forbes. He previously denied all allegations.