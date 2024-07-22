Barack Obama, Shonda Rhimes, Cardi B and more celebs react to Biden dropping out of 2024 race

President Joe Biden shocked the nation on Sunday when he announced that he is exiting the 2024 U.S. presidential race, citing the best interest of the country. In an unprecedented move, Biden took to X (Twitter) to share the news about ending his campaign, adding that he will reveal more details in a televised address later this week.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote.

The president followed up his statement with an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced her 2024 presidential campaign shortly thereafter. Hollywood was quick to react to the news with prominent figures like former president Barack Obama, Shonda Rhimes, Spike Lee, Cardi B, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more sharing their thoughts. Keep reading to see how the stars reacted to Biden’s exit and Harris’ campaign.

Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, and U.S. President Joe Biden arrive for an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 5, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) –

Barack Obama

“Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order,” Obama wrote in a statement.

“I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America.

“For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times — and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on.”

Yvette Nicole Brown

“Be forewarned, if you pop in here w/anything but “Let’s go! #TeamHarris!” Nicole Brown wrote on X. “I’m blocking you on sight. The need for us to show up & #VoteBlueUpAndDownTheBallot has not changed. Only the name on the top of our ticket has. Good vibes only. Let’s Go!”

Cardi B

“AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate…..STOP FCKIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!!” Cardi B wrote on social media alongside a video of her explaining her thoughts on the presidential race.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

“President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris!” Ralph wrote in a series of tweets on X. “To anyone who was ever raised by a strong black woman, you know that we’re all going be more than ok because everything is going to be alright! January 2019 I made it clear what I thought about the future of Kamala Harris. Today, I still stand for @VP.”

Robin Thede

“Black Lady President 👏🏽👏🏽 and swipe for my endorsement for VP 😉” Thede wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Harris.

Shonda Rhimes

“Thank you for your extraordinary career of public service, @joebiden,” Rhimes captioned a photo of Biden on Instagram. The media mogul also shared a series of photos of herself and Harris in a separate post, writing “I stood behind her in 2016 when she ran for Senate, I was behind her when she ran as @vp and I continue to stand behind her today. @kamalaharris.”

Lizzo

“We are truly living in unprecedented times,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of an article reporting Biden’s exit.

Spike Lee

“ONCE AGAIN A SISTA COMES TO DA RESCUE,” Lee wrote on Instagram alongside an official photo of Harris.