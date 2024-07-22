‘Simpsons’ writer is ‘proud’ of viral Harris presidential campaign prediction

Over the past 35 years, “The Simpsons” have seemingly predicted quite a few events. According to fans of the long-running animated sitcom, that list may include Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign.

Shortly after Harris announced her intentions to run for president on Sunday, “Simpsons” enthusiasts quickly noted similarities between Harris and beloved character Lisa Simpson, who became the first female U.S. president in season 11 of the hit series. In the now-viral comparison, Harris is shown in the purple ensemble and pearls she wore while being sworn in as vice president, looking nearly identical to Lisa when she was president of the United States.

“Simpsons” writer Al Jean reacted to the prediction on social media with side-by-side photos of Harris and Lisa, who became president in the 2000 episode “Bart to the Future.”

“@TheSimpsons ‘prediction’ I’m proud to be a part of,” he wrote on X (Twitter) alongside the photo.

The photo was shared shortly after President Joe Biden announced he was dropping out of the 2024 U.S. presidential race, citing the best interest of the country. In a surprising move, Biden took to X (Twitter) to announce the end of his campaign, adding that he will reveal more details in a televised address later this week.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in a statement.

About 30 minutes after making his announcement, Biden endorsed Harris in a separate post.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” said the president. “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump.”

Shortly thereafter, Harris released a statement announcing her candidacy for president and her intentions to defeat former president and 2024 Republican nominee Donald Trump. The vice president promised she would “earn and win” the Democratic nomination.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country,” Harris wrote on X. “I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.”

“I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda,” she concluded. “If you’re with me, add a donation right now.”