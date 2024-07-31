HBCU GO’s 2024 football season to air on FOX stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, and more

Fans of Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO will now be able to watch games from the 2024 football season at FOX affiliates.

The streaming platform announced on Wednesday that it has expanded nationwide clearance for its 2024-25 sports season. The expansion includes FOX owned-and-operated stations in Los Angeles (KCOP-TV) and Chicago (WPWR-TV), as well as distribution on the Armed Forces Network, according to a press release.

With the expansion, HBCU GO “is cleared in over 95% of U.S. television households,” per the release. In addition to the previously announced deal with CBS O&O duopoly stations, HBCU GO has secured distribution with several other group-owned TV stations, including AMG Broadcasting, Sinclair, Gray, Tegna, Hearst, Nexstar, and Scripps.

Broadcasters are shown reporting on an HBCU game on HBCU GO. (Credit: Allen Media Group) –

Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of HBCU GO’s parent company Allen Media Group, which also owns theGrio, said in a statement that the company is “proud to be the No. 1 provider of live Black college sports.”

“It is important for us to showcase these excellent athletes and amazing HBCUs — not just in their hometowns, but to sports fans worldwide,” Allen added. This season, the HBCU streaming platform will be carried in 15 new television markets.

There will be 26 HBCU football matchups this season, including eight Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association games, nine Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games and 14 Southwestern Athletic Conference match-ups. The SWAC games include the Southern Heritage Classic, six homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.

HBCU GO is the leading media provider for the United States’ 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This year, viewers can watch HBCU GO games in a variety of ways – broadcast syndication in major television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and nationally on theGrio Television Network.

For more information about HBCU GO, visit HBCUGO.tv or follow the streaming network on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Find out where to watch and download the FREE app at HBCUGO.tv/how to watch.