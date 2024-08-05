Waraire Boswell of the bespoke brand, responsible for suiting Jay-Z and Will Smith among others, has died at 48

The talented Waraire Boswell has died at 48.

According to a statement on his Instagram, the celebrated fashion designer died after a “private battle.” Little else is known, including exactly when he died. Boswell’s work as a designer is widely known, whether his name sparks recognition for some or not. He has designed for names like LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Jay-Z, and even revamped the uniforms for McDonald’s in 2017.

His bespoke work was sought out by NBA players and influential men alike in part due to his expertise as a tall man. Standing at 6-feet, 7 inches, Boswell struggled to find clothes that fit his tall and slender build and began designing out of necessity in the early 90s, Women’s Wear Daily reported.

While Boswell leaves behind a large legacy in fashion and Black style, he started out in the entertainment industry after graduating from California State University in Northridge. In an interview for the brand Brooklyn Circus, he said that after “bouncing around” in the industry in the 90s, he landed at Industry Entertainment before William Morris and then eventually United Talent Agency. Rubbing elbows with many powerful, well-dressed men inspired him to not only start designing his clothing but eventually start his own eponymous brand in 2002. Other big names who worked with him include Will Smith, Dwayne Wade, Meek Mill, Colin Kaepernick, Ellen DeGeneres, and many more.

On social media, Boswell kept his followers up to date on the latest trends in menswear and had a regular series where he shared his thoughts on style. He had a knack for explaining complex aspects of style to the laymen. In one of his final such Instagram videos, he broke down the many different cuts of collars and cuffs for suits.

In a 2014 interview with Andrea K. Castillo, he gave advice on fashion and beyond.

When it comes to style, he said, “No matter what your size is, you should know what works on you. You know what works on you and what doesn’t as soon as you put it on. When it’s good, you know. When it’s counter-clockwise to good, meaning bad, you know that too.”

Boswell is survived by his wife, Monica, their children, Miles and Mason, his mother, Ann, and his sister Kasmin.