From Off-White to Louis Vuitton, the fashion of Usher’s Super Bowl performance made its own headlines

If your social media feeds have been fixated on Alicia Keys’ performance during Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show, her husband, Swizz Beatz, would like everyone to focus on what really matters — the fashion.

“Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium,” wrote the record producer, born Kasseem Dean, in an Instagram post on Monday as he referenced the voluminous, ruby-red organza cape that billowed out from a red crystal-encrusted jumpsuit by Dolce & Gabbana as she began her performance, dramatically detaching as she segued into a duet with Usher on the “classic” hit “My Boo.” (And yes, she was wearing makeup!)

Lauding that performance as “amazing,” Dean added, “We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history,” directing his followers to the groundbreaking art exhibition he and his wife just debuted at the Brooklyn Museum, “Giants: Art from the Dean Collection.”

While some might argue that a stellar vocal performance is, in fact, a vital part of a successful halftime show, Swizz Beatz isn’t entirely wrong. With visual nods to Las Vegas and his native Atlanta — and coincidentally taking place during New York Fashion Week — there was as much to look at as there was to listen to during Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

The fashion from his star-studded headlining performance included dazzling, decadent custom looks by Off-White, Louis Vuitton and Dolce & Gabbana, and jewelry by Jacquie Aiche.

Usher pulled off a medley of his greatest hits dressed in high glamour, something he told Vogue during a final fitting ahead of the show he was hoping to achieve.

“What you wear matters,” he told the publication. “It makes people feel something.”

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on Feb.11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Like Keys, Usher kicked off his performance in a cream look by Dolce & Gabbana featuring a fur-lined duster hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystal and pearl dragonflies and flowers. He gradually removed layers of the look until he was shirtless, moonwalking around his microphone. The look included a custom crystal fringed vest and a white crystal-encrusted glove, an apparent ode to Michael Jackson.

For his second look in the approximately 13-minute set, Usher returned to the stage wearing rollerskates and dressed in a sparkly futuristic black-and-blue biker jacket and biker pants by Off-White, covered in 394,000 crystals.

His costume designer, Tanja Caldwell, told Vogue, “There’s a story that’s being told through the wardrobe. We’re kind of unraveling Usher throughout the night.”

Also on stage with him was singer-songwriter-instrumentalist H.E.R., wearing a plunging black-and white vinyl catsuit styled by Wouri Vice, who also styled Andra Day in a neutral oversized pantsuit by Black-owned label Fear of God for her performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” earlier in the evening. But perhaps the buzziest fashion statement of the night was made by Jermaine Dupri, who wore a much-discussed black shorts-suited look that included Louis Vuitton chiffon socks, leading many to believe his entire look was LV.

After partying the night away, Dupri finally addressed the controversy his socks caused on the internet on Monday. In a profanity-laden post on Instagram, the producer made light of the situation, posting a picture of his socks to confirm they were LV along with two fan-made memes as he tagged fellow producer and Louis Vuitton menswear creative director Pharrell.

“We came into this game with our clothes on backwards, I ain’t no regular n–ga,” he concluded the post.

Alongside the fashion, there were also nuances in the hair and beauty looks worn on Sunday night. Keys’ elaborately twisted hairstyle was created by “hair poet” Fesa Nu, who also styles Chloe Bailey, among others. Meanwhile, makeup artist Lola Okanlawon used Black-owned brand Danessa Myricks Beauty’s lasting formulas on Usher for the high-energy performance.

“Usher has immaculate skin and it was an honor to be a part of history!” said Okanlawon in a statement received by theGrio. “Can’t wait to see what we do next!”

Super Bowl style was also strong in the stadium, as celebrities and other high-profile attendees broke out their best and blingiest for game day. Victoria Monét made her allegiance for the evening known when she arrived in a custom black leather dress by Candice Cuoco adorned with the name “Usher.” Ice Spice, watching the game from the Kelce family suite alongside Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, dressed in an all-black, high-necked catsuit by Fanatics. Ciara, who attended the game with her NFL quarterback husband Russell Wilson, paired an oversized T-shirt with Dennis Rodman’s face on it with black baggy pants.

NFL partner Jay-Z was spotted attending the game with his stylish daughters; Blue Ivy, 12, wore an Off-White letterman jacket with Alice + Olivia jeans, while 6-year-old Rumi wore Givenchy with a pair of Christian Louboutin boots.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande celebrated Sunday’s release of the trailer of the highly anticipated “Wicked” musical movie adaptation they both star in, wearing matching custom green and pink Louis Vuitton jerseys to the game.

The Super Bowl-related style didn’t stop after the Kansas City Chiefs were declared the winners after a nail-biting overtime battle. Usher and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea, arrived at an after-party celebrating his performance (and their recent nuptials) in glamorous white bridal looks.

