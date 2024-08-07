Lauryn Hill and the Fugees’ tour quietly canceled 3 days before start date

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees are no longer going on tour in the U.S.

The hip-hop trio, who were scheduled to begin their tour on Friday, quietly canceled the show on Tuesday, according to Variety. Dates were removed from Ticketmaster and expected customers received notices about refunds later that same day, the outlet reported.

There was no word on why the tour was canceled but ticketholders say the received a message from Live Nation stating, “Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon,” per Variety.

Singers Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean of The Fugees performs onstage during Weekend 2 – Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella) –

Hill and the Fugees were expected to tour through the late summer and fall. In June, the group announced they were extending the now-canceled tour, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of Hill’s 1998 album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” and the Fugees’ hit album “The Score,” according to Variety. Hill’s son, YG Marley, was slated to co-headline all shows.

The 21-date tour had shows scheduled in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and other American cities. Tickets remain on sale for the European leg of the tour, which is scheduled to kick off on Oct. 12 with stops planned in London, Manchester, Paris, and Amsterdam. It’s not yet clear if the European shows will also be canceled.

Recommended Stories

The 2024 tour cancellation is the third year in a row that Hill and the Fugees have canceled some or all of their tour dates, per Variety. Hill and bandmate Wyclef Jean most recently reunited at the 2024 BET Awards in June, where they performed their classic 1995 single “Fu-Gee-La.”

Hill also performed “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” and “Lost Ones’ from her chart-topping solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” Marley joined his mother on stage at the BET Awards, where he performed his song “Praise Jah in the Moonlight.” Hill, Marley and Jean closed out the award show with their performance, which was well received by fans and critics alike.