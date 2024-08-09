25 famous Black singers and their songs

June may have been Black Music Month, but our reverence for the Black musicians who have defined and shifted American culture knows no bounds.

To extend our celebration, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black singers — past and present — across R&B, jazz, soul, funk, gospel and beyond. This list highlights a select few — in no particular order — whose musical legacy embodies raw talent and star power.

25 famous Black singers and their most popular songs

1. Beyoncé

“Queen Bey” is one of the most prominent artists of our generation. From Destiny’s Child to her solo career, Beyoncé continues to stun audiences with her versatile vocal range, intoxicating dance moves and outside-the-box artistry. She has more than 32 Grammys to her name (the most wins by any artist) and has sold over 200 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists ever. Her lengthy hit list includes songs such as “Irreplaceable,” “Baby Boy” and “Crazy In Love.”

And she’s still breaking boundaries, like with her latest chart-topping album, “Cowboy Carter,” which celebrates Black rodeo culture and a long legacy of Black musicians.

2. Tina Turner

Coined the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” the late Tina Turner electrified stages with her iconic voice, spirited footwork and show-stopping legs for over five decades. With iconic songs like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Proud Mary,” the legendary singer sold more than 100 million records, won eight Grammy awards and was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She is truly one of the best Black singers of all time.

3. Ray Charles

Ray Charles was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Recognized as the “Father of Soul,” Brother Ray made his mark in several genres of music, including country , blues, jazz and pop. He won numerous awards during his music career, including 13 Grammys and the National Medal of Arts, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Some of his most famous songs include “What’d I Say,” “Hit the Road Jack” and “Georgia on My Mind.”

4. Aretha Franklin

The undisputed “Queen of Soul” had a rich, soulful voice and unique ability to seamlessly shift from soft melodies to powerhouse belts. Rolling Stone twice crowned her the “greatest singer of all time” thanks to an extensive resume that includes classics like “Respect,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and “Amazing Grace.” She was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and won 18 Grammys. She is arguably the best Black singer of all time.

5. Ella Fitzgerald

The “First Lady of Song” boasted a unique, melodic tone and glass-shattering pitch. The jazz legend was famous for her remarkable improvisation and scat singing. Among her accolades are 13 Grammys, a Kennedy Center for Performing Arts’ Medal of Honor Award and a Recording Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement. With a career spanning six decades, Ella stood out with iconic songs such as “Dream a Little Dream of Me” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing).”

6. Louis Armstrong

Legendary jazz vocalist, trumpeter and master of scatting, Louis Armstrong is often credited as the inventor of scatting with his 1926 recording “Heebie Jeebies.” Over 40 years later, Armstrong released his best-selling record with 1967’s “What a Wonderful World,” an enduring classic that highlights his signature raspy baritone.

7. Michael Jackson

From his distinctive “hee-hee” notes to his iconic moonwalk, the “King of Pop” is arguably the biggest pop culture icon of all time. “The Gloved One” released eight studio albums and a slew of massive hits, such as “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Rock With You” and “Thriller.” His accolades are never-ending, but here are some of his most impressive stats: MJ holds 39 Guinness World Records, which includes the “top-selling album ever made by a solo artist” for the album “Thriller,” and the “most successful entertainer of all time.”

8. Usher

Another multi-talented force, Usher has mesmerized audiences with his silky tone, masterful footwork and million-dollar smile since 1995. He’s released eight studio albums, including the Diamond-certified “Confessions,” and has stocked up his trophy case with numerous Grammys, Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards. Nearly three decades after emerging, he’s still a powerhouse, performing some of his most popular songs at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show — including “Yeah!,” “OMG” and “U Got It Bad” — and taking on Las Vegas with his top-selling 100-show residency.

9. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston’s spellbinding vocals and undeniable talent took the music industry by storm when she released her 1985 self-titled debut album. The album was certified 14x platinum and produced three No. 1 singles: “Greatest Love of All,” “Saving All My Love for You” and “How Will I Know.”

“The Voice,” as she would be called, released seven studio albums and three soundtracks, including “The Bodyguard,” in which she starred. The album — which remains the highest-selling soundtrack of all time — features her award-winning hit, “I Will Always Love You.” With more than 400 awards, she remains the most-awarded female artist ever.

10. Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder is one of the most revered artists in modern music. Blind since shortly after birth, the gifted singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has defied the odds and shattered records with 28 Top 10 Billboard hits, 25 Grammys and an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Some of his most recognizable records include “I Just Called to Say I Love You, “Isn’t She Lovely” and his powerful version of “Happy Birthday.”

11. Luther Vandross

With a voice as smooth as silk and love songs that stand the test of time, Luther Vandross is one of the greatest soul crooners in history. The “Velvet Voice” belted out a plethora of timeless and chart-topping hits throughout his career, including “Power of Love,” “Here and Now” and “Never Too Much.” He released eight No. 1 R&B albums, sold over 40 million records and collected numerous awards, including 21 Grammys.

12. CeCe Winans

Let’s hear it for the most-awarded and best-selling gospel singer of all time. Known for her rich and majestic voice, CeCe Winans spent most of her career in a duo with her brother BeBe. Together, the siblings won several awards, including three Grammys. Her solo debut album, “Alone in His Presence,”was certified Double Platinum and she reached No. 1 on the US Top Gospel Albums chart seven times. “Count On Me” — recorded with best friend Whitney Houston — earned her a top 10 Billboard spot in 1996

13. Anita Baker

With her sultry alto and poignant collection of soulful ballads, Anita Baker has staked her claim as one of the best Black female singers of all time. Since the 1980s, Baker has serenaded listeners with hits like “Caught Up in the Rapture,” “Giving You the Best That I Got” and the Grammy award-winning “Sweet Love.” Celebrated for her wide vocal range, the legendary singer has released four platinum-certified music albums and earned eight Grammys.

14. Patti LaBelle

Yes, Patti’s pies are good, but her singing? Incomparable. The “Godmother of Soul” is one of the most famous Black American female singers ever. From the sweet and soulful “If Only You Knew” to the upbeat “New Attitude,” Ms. LaBelle has sold 50 million records worldwide and collected several accolades, including two Grammys and seven NAACP Image Awards. Her unique vocal power and classic elegance forged the path for many of R&B’s top divas today.

15. Al Green

“The Soul Doctor” dominated R&B and soul music in the 1970s and later released a series of gospel recordings. With his velvety, often ethereal vocals, the American singer shows the power of vulnerability, simplicity and tenderness with unforgettable records like “Love and Happiness” and “Let’s Stay Together.” Green has earned 11 Grammys and is also a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

16. Marvin Gaye

With an impressive range of socially conscious anthems and baby-making ballads, the “Prince of Soul” (aka the “Prince of Motown”) left a lasting legacy. Marvin Gaye helped shape the sound of Motown in the 1960s and is still a major influence in R&B, pop and soul. In his short career, the singer released several iconic hits, including “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology),” “Sexual Healing” and “What’s Going On?”

17. Diana Ross

Diana Ross, the original “It Girl,” has wooed fans with her enchanting vocals and elaborate style since the 1960s. As lead singer of The Supremes and later a celebrated solo artist, Ross snatched up 13 Grammy nominations, a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award and six No. 1 hits, including “Love Hangover,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “Upside Down.” The renowned songstress has made a lasting impact on multiple eras of music, art and fashion.

18. Chaka Khan

The “Queen of Funk” first captivated audiences in the early 1970s with her powerful and distinctive vibrato and dynamic stage presence. The legendary vocalist has released a whopping 22 albums and unforgettable hits like “Ain’t Nobody,” “I’m Every Woman” and “Sweet Thing.” She’s racked up 10 Grammys, 10 No. 1 songs and countless other accolades.

Khan is still showing her prowess, too. She recently performed her biggest hits alongside a live band for NPR’s Tiny Desk.

19. James Brown

The “Godfather of Soul” burst onto the scene in the mid-1950s with his electrifying voice, provocative dance moves and edgy grooves. He wasn’t called the “hardest working man in show business” for nothing. Brown released 58 studio albums, earning him four Grammys (including a Lifetime Achievement Award), an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Kennedy Center Honor in 2003.

The late artist’s most famous songs include “Super Bad,” “I Got You (I Feel Good),” “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” and “I Got the Feelin.'” The funk, soul and hip-hop pioneer’s legacy continues to influence artists today. And let’s not forget about his 1970 single “Funky Drummer,” one of the most widely sampled recordings ever.

20. Prince

Prince’s inimitable falsetto, creativity and flair — combined with his remarkable songwriting and musical talents — made an indelible mark on the music industry. Rising to pop stardom in the early 1980s, “The Purple One” released 39 studio albums during his 40-year career, including hits like “Purple Rain,” “I Wanna Be Your Lover” and “When Doves Cry.”

He sold over 100 million albums and earned countless awards, including seven Grammys. With unforgettable performances — like his Super Bowl XLI halftime show that pulled in 140 million viewers and his duet with Elton John at London’s O2 Arena in 2007 — Prince is a once-in-a-lifetime act. He’s set to be awarded a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star next year.

21. Lenny Kravitz

Behind his sculpted six-pack, trademark locs and effortlessly cool demeanor, Lenny Kravitz continues to challenge industry norms to create a sound uniquely his own. Debuting in 1989, Kravitz fuses rock, funk and R&B to deliver chart-topping hits like “Fly Away,” “American Woman” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way?” Today, he remains a symbol of individuality and authenticity.

22. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey‘s stunning vocal range, which can go from breathy whispers to high-pitched whistles, continues to set her apart. Her decade-spanning discography includes chart-toppers like “Fantasy,” “We Belong Together” and the record-breaking “All I Want For Christmas.” She’s earned 19 No. 1 singles and numerous awards and honors, including six Grammys. She was Billboard’s Artist of the Decade in the 1990s, but Mimi’s impact on R&B, pop and hip-hop music continues to grow. Just see her recent collaborations with artists like the rapper Latto.

23. Brandy

With her sweet and airy tone, dynamic harmonies and enviable riffs and runs, Brandy has earned her nickname “The Vocal Bible.” The accomplished singer and actress began her career at 15 with her self-titled debut album. Since then, she has released eight studio albums — including the quintuple platinum-certified “Never Say Never” — and notable hits like “The Boy Is Mine” and “I Wanna Be Down.” She’s sold more than 40 million records, underlining her lasting impact on modern R&B and pop.

24. Bob Marley

With his distinct accent, unique melodies and keen songwriting ability, Bob Marley is Jamaican reggae’s most celebrated pioneer. In a short amount of time, he positioned himself as a cultural icon, spreading messages of peace and empowerment in classics like “Three Little Birds,” “Could You Be Loved” and “One Love.” The latter inspired the recent biopic depicting Marley’s life beyond his revolutionary music.

25. Sam Cooke

With his perfect pitch, the “King of Soul” became one of the most influential soul artists of all time. Though Sam Cooke’s career was cut short by his untimely death at age 33, he released hit after hit in a span of eight years, most notably “You Send Me,” “Wonderful World” and “A Change Is Gonna Come.” His music continues to inspire countless Black American male singers, including many on this list.

Unlock the most popular music from top Black artists

