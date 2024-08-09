Roy Wood Jr. to host ‘Have I Got News for You’ on CNN

Roy Wood Jr. is returning to your TV screens.

CNN has tapped the comedian, who served as a “Daily Show” correspondent from 2015 to 2023, to host its comedy panel show “Have I Got News for You,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show is the cable news outlet’s version of the long-running BBC show, airing since 1990.

CNN announced in May that it was developing a U.S. version of “Have I Got News for You,” which features “two teams of panelists answering questions about the week’s news,” per THR.

Wood shared his excitement about the show in a statement, jokingly referring to the new gig as a “Black job” in reference to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s use of the term during his June debate with President Joe Biden.

Roy Wood Jr. attends the “Black Twitter: A People’s History” New York premiere at Midnight Theatre on May 9. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images) –

“For far too long immigrants have been coming to America and taking Black jobs, kudos to CNN and the immigrants at Hat Trick Productions for bringing a Black job to the States,” Wood said, according to THR. “It is an honor to be a part of such a hallowed British institution to help make sense of the American institutions of chaos, name calling, disinformation, reality television and the 8-hour news cycle.”

CNN’s version of “Have I Got News for You” will feature two team captains, who the network will announce closer to the show’s premiere date. On BBC’s version of the comedy quiz show, the panelists consist of comedians, entertainers and political figures, per THR.

Wood, who has starred in three Comedy Central stand-up specials, recently started the viral hashtag #WhenITurnedBlack after Trump falsely claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris “happened to turn Black” a few years ago.

“We now know Kamala’s brave story,” the comedian wrote on July 31 alongside a video of Trump speaking about Harris at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago. “When did the rest of you “turn” black? How old were you? Where were you when the blackness finally took over your body? Share your stories. This is a safe space. #WhenITurnedBlack.”

“Have I Got News for You” will premiere on Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. EST.