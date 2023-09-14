‘Dancing With the Stars’: Tyson Beckford, Charity Lawson join Season 32

The popular ballroom dance reality competition series returns this month on ABC and Disney+, with Alphonso Ribiero as a co-host and an array of new contenders.

Loading the player...

Get ready to go back to the ballroom! “Dancing With the Stars” is returning for its 32nd season, and ABC just announced the official cast, a roster that includes longtime model/actor Tyson Beckford and “The Bachelorette” star Charity Lawson.

As previously shared, “DWTS” is returning to ABC after pivoting to Disney+ last season. Now, the series will be simulcast on ABC and the streaming channel, with Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro taking the reigns as co-host alongside alum Julianne Hough. This year, the show boasts a particularly star-studded cast filled with reality TV stars, actors and sports pros.

Tyson Beckford is among those competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on “Dancing With the Stars” this season. Above, the actor/model attends the City Harvest gala in New York in April. (Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for City Harvest)

Beckford joins the cast teamed up with dance pro Jenna Johnson, a one-time Mirrorball Trophy winner herself, ABC News notes. Also appearing in the series is NFL running back Adrian Peterson, who will take to the dance floor opposite Britt Stewart.

As theGrio previously reported, Lawson, the latest lead of ABC’s popular reality series “The Bachelorette,” will also appear on the new season of “DWTS,” partnered with Mirrorball champ Artem Chigvintsev. Her involvement was first announced during last month’s finale of “The Bachelorette.”

The latest cast was announced Wednesday on “Good Morning America,” where the entire group, the show’s hosts and its judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough, came together to celebrate their new venture.

Speaking to “GMA” hosts Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer, Ribeiro credited his and Hough’s personalities when discussing his hosting duties.

“We both have incredible personalities, we know this show inside and out,” he explained, adding, “This whole season is about letting all of these incredible celebrities shine.”

Check out the appearance below.

Season 32 of “Dancing With The Stars” premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. ET. It will air on ABC and Disney+ and stream on Hulu the following day.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!