Britt Stewart, a ‘Dancing with the Stars’ alum, has a new boyfriend

Several of the couple's fans and colleagues have shared their excitement on social media.

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Britt Stewart and her season 31 partner Daniel Durant have confirmed they are dating!

The couple met on the ABC dance competition last season and surprised fans on Valentine’s Day when they posted a sweet selfie on social media, PEOPLE reports.

Britt Stewart attends Cosmopolitan’s celebration of the launch of CosmoTrips and Fêtes cover star Laura Harrier at Skybar on Sept. 29, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“My Valentine. ♥️” Durant, 33, captioned the Instagram photo. “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Several of the actor’s fans and colleagues shared their excitement in the comments, with actress and fellow “DWTS” stars alum Selma Blair writing “I love this so so much.”

Choreographer James Thomas added, “My heart literally exploded into so many emotions.”

Wayne Brady, another “DWTS” season 31 competitor, wrote, “I knew it!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️Congrats!”

Witney Carson, a “DWTS” alum, also commented on Durant and Stewart taking their relationship public, writing “Is this a soft launch??? 😍😍😍 love you both!!”

One fan stated, “I love daniel and I’m so happy for this union!”

Daniel Durant attends Hulu’s original film “The Valet” global premiere at The Montalban on May 11, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Stewart, 33, also confirmed she is boo’d up with Durant with a heart-filled video on Instagram of herself dancing with him. The clip is set to Montell Fish’s “Fall in Love With You.”

The duo was eliminated during the semi-finals of the most recent season of “DWTS” — coming in fifth overall. Stewart learned American Sign Language as part of their partnership as Durant is deaf.

“I started teaching her sign language right away,” said Durant previously in an interview with PEOPLE, adding “And I’m not joking, after maybe two weeks we communicate with ourselves.”

In a September 2022 interview with Us Weekly, the “CODA” star said “Before, my interpreter … he’d be there interpreting for us at practice, and now he fades away during practice and it’s nice. She understands me,” Durant said of Stewart.

It’s unclear if the two started dating on the show or became intimate during the “DWTS” tour.

“She’s such a brilliant woman and she shows me her skills and it’s amazing. And she looked at me and I feel like I knew she could teach me,” Durant previously told PEOPLE.

As Page Six reports, Durant once revealed the nickname he calls Stewart in their texts.

“If we’re texting, I call her B-shine,” he shared during a live Q&A. “Because that’s like the sign, it’s the shine from my heart.”

