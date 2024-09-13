Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO announces partnership with P&G

Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO, the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and Procter & Gamble are joining together to celebrate HBCU culture.

The partnership includes a commercial campaign titled “THIS IS HOW WE HBCYOU,” which will run during the 2024 football season. The partnership also features the “2024 HBCU GO Sports Pre-Game Live Kick-Off Show,” HBCU GO’s first-ever live, on-campus show leading up to the biggest games of the season, including the Southern Heritage Classic on Saturday between Tennessee State and Arkansas Pine Bluff.

“P&G truly understands the valuable, untapped audience that HBCU GO can deliver,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, parent company of theGrio. “This new super-charged partnership with HBCU GO highlights P&G’s continued efforts to reach audiences through Black-owned media partners in authentic ways, such as HBCU Education and Culture.”

Eric Austin, vice president of Global Marketing & Media Innovation at Procter & Gamble, said, “We strive to meet the unique needs of all consumers. Together with Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO, we are able to authentically connect and support Black consumers — in everyday life, with superior brand innovation at relevant cultural moments.”

The P&G #HowWeHBCYOU brand commercial campaign, which AMG produced, recognizes the importance of supporting HBCU schools and students to foster their success and continued growth.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to lead this HBCU-themed commercial ad campaign for P&G,” said Kash Alexander, executive producer of programming at theGrio. “At theGrio, we are dedicated to telling authentic news stories highlighting the excellence of Black people. Now we’re also excited to make our mark in the brand production space with compelling narratives.”

Recommended Stories

The “2024 HBCU GO Sports Pre-Game Live Kick-Off Show,” hosted by Jasmine McKoy, former Carolina Panthers Safety Tre Boston and HBCU Gameday’s Tolly Carr, will give fans of the four major HBCU football conferences live access to all the interviews and game strategy as well as a taste of HBCU culture.

In addition to the Southern Classic on Saturday, the show’s schedule includes:

Oct. 12: Bethune Cookman vs Alabama A&M, Homecoming;

Oct. 19: Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Grambling State, Homecoming;

Oct. 26: Jackson State vs Bethune Cookman, Homecoming;

Nov. 9: Mississippi Valley vs. Jackson State.

For more information about HBCU GO, visit HBCUGO.TV.