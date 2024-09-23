Did Janet Jackson actually apologize for her comments on Kamala Harris? Here’s what we know.

Following her controversial remarks on Vice President Kamala Harris’ race, Janet Jackson’s team shuts down a previously released unauthorized apology.

Haniyah Philogene
Sep 23, 2024
Singer Janet Jackson, Kamala Harris comments, theGrio.com
Janet Jackson speaks onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

This weekend, Janet Jackson sparked controversy after making comments about Vice President Kamala Harris’ race. In an interview published by The Guardian on Saturday, Jackson reportedly questioned the Democratic presidential candidate’s race when asked about the prospect of the United States electing its first Black female president. 

“Well, you know what they supposedly said? she’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,” the singer said. “I haven’t watched the news in a few days, I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Though the interviewer reportedly clarified that Harris is both Black and Indian, Jackson’s claims echo the false narrative former President Donald Trump has been spreading. During a 30-minute Q&A at the National Association of Black Journalists convention, the Republican presidential nominee said that Harris “was always of Indian heritage” and was “only promoting Indian heritage.”

“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black,” Trump added. “ “Now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know, is she Indian, or is she Black?”

Regardless of her understanding of Harris’ racial and ethnic background, Jackson believes that no matter who wins the election, “there might be mayhem.” 

Social media’s reaction

The star’s comments sparked controversy across social media platforms as users shared their disappointment in the star’s comments. 

“Janet Jackson sounded an absolute fool in that interview and I am very disappointed,” one user shared on X.

“The power of disinformation, smh,” theGrio’s Natasha Alford wrote on X, chiming into the discourse. “That’s why they keep doing it.” 

Another user added: “Janet Jackson is one of the most influential people in music history. It was simply irresponsible of her to repeat something she ‘heard’ regarding the very thing that they use against Kamala! Her own race. We are less than 50 days away from the election. We gotta talk smarter!”

Jackson’s apology saga

Following the outpour of backlash, an alleged member of Jackson’s team released an apology. On Sunday, Buzzfeed was the first outlet to report Jackson’s alleged apology for the comments on Harris. Mo Elmsari, who claimed to be the star’s manager released a statement to media outlets that read: 

“Janet Jackson would like to clarify her recent comments. She recognizes that her statements regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity were based on misinformation. Janet respects Harris’ dual heritage as both Black and Indian and apologizes for any confusion caused. She values the diversity Harris represents and understands the importance of celebrating that in today’s society. Janet remains committed to promoting unity and understanding.”

After multiple outlets reported on Elmsari’s statement, members of Jackson’s team told Variety that the star did not authorize the statement. Shutting down Elmasari’s claim to be Jackson’s manager, the singer’s representative reportedly told the outlet that her brother Randy is her manager, and was not available for comment in light of the death of their sibling Tito. 

What happened to Mo Elmsari? 

Following the false apology, Elmsari reports that he was fired by the star. 

“Janet Jackson fired me due to disagreements between me, her, and Randy, after her meeting with the Guardian and her unbalanced statements,” he told the Daily Beast also noting his support for Kamala Harris. 

In an email to Variety, he explained that he was “fired by Janet and Randy, after attempts to improve her image in front of public opinion and her fans,” adding that “this is something [he] do not deserve.” 

Did Janet Jackson apologize for her statements? 

As of right now, an official apology has not been released by the star.

