For Black folks, travel sometimes means dealing with aggressions, both micro- and macro- on airplanes. So we’ve rounded up instances when they’ve gone low while we rode high, but wind up having to laugh to keep from crying. It’s enough to make you trade in your frequent flyer miles for a bus ticket.

Sometimes Flying While Black is funny

Some white people have all the nerve, and when a white woman thought it was her right to prop her stinky feet up on the food tray next to Frederick Joseph – while he was eating – he took to social media to air out his dismay.

The woman caught an attitude when Joseph asked her to put her dogs down, then he detailedspace“> the whole scenario in a string of tweets that are equally hilarious and horrifying. Check out his Twitter thread on the incident.

The audacity of white privilege: This woman next to me took her shoes off and placed both feet on the table. So I’m waiting for flight staff to say something… pic.twitter.com/ldOIgwiPWi — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

So flight staff walks by numerous times without saying anything, and I’m irate, because no black person would ever get away with this shit. So I start looking at the staff noting that there is an issue. You know, giving them the snitch eye… pic.twitter.com/953966yubs — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

So finally I decide to say something to the woman myself. So I say “ma’am, I’m trying to eat, and your feet are next to my food.” She says “what do you want me to do, the seats are small” pic.twitter.com/AlizfVNAMB — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

So I’m like “I understand, which is why there is room for your feet and legs under the seat in front of you” So she says “this is why I fly first class, and I don’t come back here with everyone else.” So I’m like “that’s great, so are you going to put your feet down?” pic.twitter.com/u3ZAOsrnxB — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

So she calls over a flight attendant as soon as I say that! She says to the flight attendant “this man is disrupting my flight, I’m just trying to be comfortable” So I point at her feet and explain my stance. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

The flight attendant says… “well what if she puts her feet closer to the window or puts one down” The woman says “if I put one foot down, I want to be accommodated for accommodating him” pic.twitter.com/NrUHKDj6m9 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

So the flight attendant speaks to the person in-charge on the plane and they give promise this woman a fucking $1000 voucher … ONE.THOUSAND. DOLLAR. pic.twitter.com/0DEZKKDU1e — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

So I ask “what voucher will I be receiving for my suffering” The flight attendant says “sir, we can only make but so many accommodations, and she has agreed to move her feet for you.” pic.twitter.com/617NE2aG06 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 13, 2018

UPDATE: so @united called me this morning to tell me that the passenger didn’t receive any compensation. So I told the United representative “I’m happy to hear that, but I still have an issue with the flight attendant pacifying her and essentially taking her side.” pic.twitter.com/ODLGcRpdv6 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 14, 2018

The rep says “well, our staff can’t tell someone what to do. But, again, I assure you, she didn’t receive money.” So I say “that’s great, again. But by attempting to momentarily pacify her, the flight attendant created a negative situation for me and took her side.” pic.twitter.com/yJE0SUffYG — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 14, 2018

Joseph tweeted later that he was done with the situation and was moving on.

Sometimes Flying while Black is frustrating