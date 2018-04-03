Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is outpacing her competitors in record numbers, eclipsing Kim Kardashian’s KKW beauty line and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics in just a matter of months.

Bow down, Kardashians!

Rihanna‘s diverse beauty collection has only been out six months and has been selling out fast because of its inclusive and impressive shade range.

According to Glamour, Fenty Beauty’s sales in its first month out, were five times higher than Kylie’s sales and 34 percent higher the next month. That’s impressive given Kylie’s holiday line scored $18 million in one-day sales. Kim K reportedly sold $10 million worth of fragrances from her collection in one day.

Still, their impressive numbers still pale (pun intended) in comparison to Rihanna’s sales report and she’s on-track to pass the lines from both Kardashian and Jenner. When the official Fenty Beauty numbers come in, RiRi will reign supreme over her competition.

It’s also being reported that Fenty shoppers drop more dough on makeup than people who shop the Kar-Jenner lines.

This is attributed to that fact that women of color feel well represented when it comes to Rihanna’s range of foundation shades.

Unfortunately, Kardashian recently caught heat about her foundation line of concealer kits that do not cater to Black women.

Kardashian’s makeup offerings are for people with fairly light complexions. Out of the 16 available options in the line, only four are “deep” shades, leaving out an entire demographic of women who continue to support this reality star turned mogul. The line was trashed when compared to Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty line which has 40 shades.

Rihanna is simply unstoppable.

Most recently The RIAA Gold and Platinum Awards celebrated the singer’s success as the top certified artist for digital songs. Rihanna has garnered 124 million song awards for 44 songs, and she’s ecstatic over her impressive achievement.

And now we can add Beauty Titan to her long list of achievements!