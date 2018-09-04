On Monday, Nike drew a very clear line in the sand by choosing Colin Kaepernick to be the first face celebrating the 30 year anniversary of their ‘Just Do It” campaign.

In the first bold statement the ad reads: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything #JustDoIt.”

The former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, revealed the collaboration in a tweet that was subsequently retweeted by Nike’s corporate Twitter account. But soon after the unveiling, while the rest of us were cheering and reposting the visual with hashtags like #ImWithKap, conservatives, MAGA red cap wearers and Trump supporters all over the nation effectively lost their ish.

READ MORE: ‘Married to Medicine’ star Quad slams husband on live TV over divorce drama

These folks were BIG MAD y’all.

So much so, that Bobs and Susans from near and far found themselves running to their cupboards to grab a pair of scissors, just so they could cut the Nike symbols off their clothes, shoes and other high priced sports gear.

Some of these mental giants even reportedly set their shoes on fire while they were still wearing them, causing them to rush to the emergency room cause…. ‘Merica!

In addition to missing the irony of their decision to boycott Nike as a response to Kaepernick exercising the exact same right to boycott the NFL, these people have somehow also missed the point that it doesn’t make sense to destroy items they already paid for.

NIKE’S ALREADY GOT YOUR MONEY, IDIOTS.

They don’t care if you burn their products or throw them into the ocean, they already got their coins from you. *insert weary sigh*

READ MORE: Wild 911 call from BBQ Becky released and it’s bananas

.@Nike Due to your support of C.K. in your coming adds, I as an American can no longer support your company. #boycottNike #IStandForOurFlag pic.twitter.com/5JxSMD8SSO — AlterAtYeshiva (@alteratyeshiva) September 4, 2018

Despite the sheer dimwittedness of this “protest”, According to The Wall Street Journal, this initial flood of white tears did cause a dip in Nike’s stock though.

“[This] move that joins one of the NFL’s biggest business partners with a controversial star who is engaged in a high-profile legal battle with the league,” writes the publication.

“The news sparked some criticism on social media and weighed on shares of Nike. The stock fell 2.9% Tuesday to $79.78 and was the worst-performing member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For the year, shares remain 28% higher.” But never fear, if you thought these temper tantrums would make the brand back off their allegiance with Kap, that couldn’t be further from the truth. “This campaign is a compilation of the most inspirational athletes around sport—athletes who have chased crazy dreams, no matter the obstacle or outcome,” a Nike spokesperson explained in a statement. So it appears all those burned sneakers, cut up socks, and trips to the emergency roon were in vain. READ MORE: ‘Cosby Show’ star Geoffrey Owens quits grocery store job, gets acting offer from Tyler Perry