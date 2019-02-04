Cardi B and Offset appear to be singing that bumpin’ track from 1979.

After a very public monthslong split, the pair were together at The Big Game Weekend Party at Oak Nightclub in Atlanta on Friday night, one day after TMZ spotted Cardi, 26, FaceTiming the Migos rapper, 27, whom she reportedly called her “significant other,” according to TMZ.

Cardi discussed their breakup and recent makeup to PEOPLE while in Atlanta on Friday, explaining that her relationship with Offset is “a personal thing.”

“I feel like we just really are a very regular couple,” the “Money” rapper told PEOPLE.

“We just do regular things. I just feel like: We’re famous … we’re really popular right now — I just don’t know the obsession, like I feel like everything we do is a big deal. Even before the bad scandals, just from the first time they seen us together, it was just like this big crazy deal,” Cardi added in the interview.

But the two are “just taking things slow,” she explained. “We have a baby right now. That’s like our real big focus.”

Cardi B and Offset are parents to a 6-month-old daughter named Kulture Kiari. Although she would love to have a second child, Cardi told PEOPLE that now is not the right time.

“I want a second child, but I got so much things to do first,” Cardi said in the interview. “Right now, a baby requires 24/7 attention, so imagine two?”

Cardi and Offset became an item in 2017, the same year they secretly married. For a good portion of their marriage, the pair had to fight rumors that Offset was unfaithful throughout their relationship before Cardi decided to part last December.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” Cardi explained in an Instagram post when the two initially broke up.

Offset himself admitted he had been unfaithful and apologized to his wife in his own IG post. “I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.”

Last month, however, the couple appeared to be working out their problems.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Offset “has been pursuing her hard and trying to convince her to get back together with him since the day they split.”

He also promised he’d “behave,” the source said.