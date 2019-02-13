Looks like director Spike Lee is eying Chadwick Boseman to join the ensemble cast of his upcoming film, “Da 5 Bloods.”

According to Variety, the veteran director is in talks with Netflix to distribute the movie, with Delroy Lindo and Jean Reno also in negotiations to star in the project.

The film will follow the lives of Vietnam veterans who have chosen to return to the jungle in a quest to find their lost innocence.

“To quote my brother Jay-Z from Da People’s Republic of Brooklyn ‘On to Da Next One,’” Lee said about pivoting to the project on the heels of his critically acclaimed film “BlacKkKlansman.”

Sources say once Lee has wrapped up his Oscar campaign for “BlacKkKlansman,” he will begin production on this film; which could be as early as next month.

The 61-year-old is already executive producing Netflix’s TV adaptation of his film, “She’s Gotta Have It.” This, however, will be his first original directing gig for the streaming giant that continues to draw in high-profile talent.

Netflix aggressively went after “BlacKkKlansman” which has since landed six Oscar nominations, including one for Lee as director and one for Best Picture. 2018 was seen as a comeback year for Lee and “BlacKkKlansman” was the filmmaker’s biggest domestic box office performer since 2006’s “Inside Man.”

Boseman also stepped into the spotlight in a big way last year after “Black Panther” made box office history and landed a best picture Oscar nomination in the process.

“Da 5 Bloods” is based on an original screenplay by Danny Bilson & Paul DeMeo, and rewritten by Matthew Billingsly. Lee and writing partner, Kevin Willmott will pen the screenplay. Lee will also produce with Beatriz Levin, Lloyd Levin, and Jon Kilik.