21 Savage is not letting his immigration woes slow him down from hitting the road this summer for the I Am > I Was Tour launching July 21 in Oklahoma City, Billboard reports.

Savage will also bring along DaBaby who is one of the newest stars to hit the hip-hop scene and make a splash.

—Jay-Z enlists attorney to help 21 Savage fight his immigration issues—

The tour produced by Live Nation will make stops in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago before ending in Savage’s second home, the city of Atlanta on Aug 16 at the Coca Cola Roxy.

In case you missed it, Savage had us all fooled it seems. We collectively found out that he really isn’t a homeboy from Atlanta but instead was born across the pond in London, England.

That tidbit of shocking info was uncovered during the rapper’s immigration when he was arrested and detained by ICE agents in February. Savage recently spoke to Billboard about how his life has changed following his release. Despite having lived in America over half his life, the UK-born rapper, who entered the United States back in 2005 by way of Atlanta, Georgia, is currently in the midst of an ongoing battle to attain citizenship.

Last month, he covered the April issue of Billboard and detailed the burden of carrying his “illegal secret,” as well as fighting for permanent residency.

—Rapper 21 Savage scooped up and arrested by ICE officials for being in the U.S. illegally—

“People will be going through a lot of stuff, but you’ll never know what they’re hiding behind their smiles. Like, nobody would ever know that I wasn’t born here.”

He goes on to reveal the worst part of his 10-day experience in immigration detention:

“The worst thing was sitting in there not knowing what was going to happen, or when it’s going to happen. Whenever I went to jail before, it was, ‘You’re being charged with this and going to court on this date.’ But immigration ain’t like that. You’re just being held.”

Tickets for his tour will go on sale May 10.

Check out the dates below.

7/10 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

7/12 – Houston, TX – White Oak Amphitheatre

7/13 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

7/16 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre *

7/18 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

7/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Shrine *

7/20 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

7/23 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

7/25 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

7/27 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

7/30 – Minneapolis, MN – Myth

8/2 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8/4 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

8/6 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

8/8 – New York, NY – Pier 17 *

8/10 – Boston, MA – Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

8/11 – Baltimore, MD – Moonrise Festival

8/14 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

8/15 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy