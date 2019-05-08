Entertainment powerhouse Regina King looked stunning at the Met Gala 2019 on Monday. With all that preparation to look that fabulous, she must have been a nervous wreck. As it turns out, she was not. The Academy Award-winning actress didn’t feel too stressed about the event because as she got dressed, she had breaks to drink some tequila.

The actress told PEOPLE on Monday during the event that it took her three or four hours to get ready, but she took alcohol breaks in between.

“We stopped and started, and then the tequila arrived and we stopped again,” King said. “That’s most important, right? To have fun throughout all of this.”

The theme for the gala this year was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

King graced the pink carpet in a beautiful, gold custom-made Oscar de la Renta gown accompanied with a “large ruffle detail” on her shoulder.

King said the dress was inspired by the movie, Reckless and character, Dominique Deveraux from the classic soap opera, Dynasty.

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, designers for Oscar de la Renta, told Vanity Fair that the gown had double corsets that featured “sequining, crystals and glass silver-line caviar beads.”

“The embroidery is dégradé from top to bottom and ombré from warm gold to rose gold—almost undetectably, but it really adds to the dimension and luster of the piece,” they told Vanity Fair. “Gold crinoline netting is framed, accordion-pleated, strip-sewn together, and draped over one shoulder.”

The Met Gala is another notable moment added to King’s successful year thus far.

Last week, Netflix announced that the entertainer just signed a first-look deal with the streaming service. She also won her first Oscar this year for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk and was recognized as Time Magazine’s most influential people of 2019 as well.

Now, fans are anticipating King’s role in her upcoming project with HBO, Watchmen in the fall. King will play the lead role in the series, which is based on the DC comic book. The trailer for the show was released today.

Check it out below: