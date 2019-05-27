Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with Celine Dion on Saturday in Las Vegas.

West surprised his wife with a date night to watch Dion perform at her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. After the show, the power couple had a private meeting with the music legend backstage.

Kardashian shared several videos from the concert on her social media pages as well as photos of her and Ye with the Canadian songstress.

“He surprised me with a date in Vegas with @celinedion,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Kim and Kanye had a lot of fun during their quick trip to Las Vegas,” an unnamed source told E! News. “They had planned a date night and Kanye thought this would be a fun way to spend the evening and surprise Kim.

The source noted that the Wests “appeared to be visibly moved by Céline’s powerful voice, often turning toward each other in awe during moments of the show.”

West and Kardashian tied the knot in a televised wedding event in 2014, in Florence, Italy. They celebrated five years of marriage this past Friday, two weeks after they welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, via surrogate. The couple also share daughter North, son Saint and daughter Chicago.

Kim met Dion in 2011 and noted in a 2016 Billboard interview that she was her “favorite” singer.

“Kim and Kanye were brought backstage during the show to greet Céline as soon as she finished,” the source said of KimYe’s date night with Dion. “Kim and Kanye both thanked Céline for an incredible performance. Céline was very happy to have them there.”

Dion’s Las Vegas residency wraps June 8 after eight years. In September, she will kick off a tour of the United States and Canada.

