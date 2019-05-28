O.J Simpson is no stranger to sordid headlines and now the former NFL player is in the spotlight due to a steamy anecdote he allegedly shared about a tryst with Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner.

According to Page Six, in his new documentary, Who Killed Nicole?, Norman Pardo, who used to be Simpson’s manager, claims the athlete boasted that when he was 44 he had rough sex with a 36 year old Jenner – then known as Kris Kardashian – despite the fact that she was his best friend’s wife.

READ MORE: Prisoners are flooding Kim Kardashian West with letters to help win their release

The incident allegedly happened in a hot tub during the 1990s and is said to have ruined both of their marriages and the close friendships between the Simpsons and Kardashians. Pardo says Simpson, his then-wife Nicole, along with Kris and Robert Kardashian, were reportedly in a Jacuzzi one night on vacation, when Nicole and Robert decided to turn in for the evening.

“‘O.J. said he stood up, pulled his shorts down and, I’ll give you exactly what he said: ‘Her eyes bugged out of her head and I f–ked that B until I broke her,’” Pardo recalls in a clip previewed exclusively by The Post. “That was as messed up as you can possibly get.”

READ MORE: Kanye West says after son Psalm’s birth, he wants to preach the Gospel

“From what I’m understanding, from what O.J. told me, everything was great up until [the] little fling that they had,” continues Pardo, who managed Simpson from 1999 to 2012 and claims to have 70 hours of videotape of his former client.

Pardo says “the fallout from the hot-tub incident” not only damaged several relationships it also caused Kris physical pain that required her to go to the hospital.

“They had to take her to the hospital at 2 or 3 in the morning,” Pardo divulges in the documentary. “She came to [O.J.’s] room and said, ‘Can you take me to the hospital?’ He said, ‘No. Have Rob do it.’”

READ MORE: Kris Jenner breaks silence on Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ cheating scandal: ‘I pray about it’