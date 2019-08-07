The amusement park Sesame Place became the stomping ground for an angry, middle-finger wielding white woman who cursed at guests and spewed hateful rhetoric by telling a Muslim woman to “go back to where you came from.”

The belligerent woman who has been dubbed “Sesame Place Sallie,” was caught on video engaged in a nasty tirade against a Muslim woman named Zafirah, Yahoo reports. The woman was wearing a black bathing suit and had been arguing with a guest when Zafirah interrupted. She asked her to stop for the sake of the kids.

The woman allegedly shot back, “B**** f*** you and go back to where you came from” but that part wasn’t caught on tape.

Then “Sesame Place Sallie” flipped the bird at the camera and we’re not talking about Big Bird. Then she tried to knock Zafirah’s camera phone out of her hand. The chaotic scene involved several people who attempted to break up the melee as children cried nearby.

Zafirah’s cousins said Sesame Place staffers pegged them “as the aggressors,” even though the racist woman reportedly started the ordeal.

Sesame Place released a statement in regards to the matter and has banned the woman from coming back to the park. The park has also refuted claims that she was given tickets to return.

“Sesame Place only welcomes respect for others and does not tolerate this type of behavior,” the statement read. “The guest depicted in that video was promptly removed from the park and will not be permitted to return. Creating safe and enjoyable experiences for all guests is our top priority. Furthermore, the guest in the video did not receive tickets to return.”

Sesame Place has a stellar reputation of being an open and inclusive amusement park which is a certified autism center.

Folks like “Sesame Place Sallie” are giving legendary amusement parks a bad name. Earlier this year entire family got into a major fight at Disneyland.