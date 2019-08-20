A Black woman says when trying to record a confrontation with her cell phone an NYC cop hit her in the head, resulting in a gash that required five staples.

Janay Graham, 29, said she is planning to sue cops who she alleges assaulted her outside a Brooklyn housing development on Saturday during a Family Day event.

It was a chaotic scene as cops accosted her nephew and Graham said after a cop hit her, she fell to the ground as her cell phone continued to record. It appears a cop stands over her on the video and someone screams not to touch the woman lying on the ground.

“I’m trying to help her,” the cop says, The NY Daily News reports.

Sanford Rubenstein is the attorney representing Graham and several others who got hurt. He said he plans to file a notice of claim for damages.

Officer says Brooklyn Precinct has a “racist culture”

Brooklyn is also under fire after a seasoned Brooklyn detective filed a civil rights complaint against two officers in the 66thprecinct saying cops used racist language when referring to crimes in minority neighborhoods.

Earlier this year, Det. Michael Moy, filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission outlining the derogatory language cops used as well as his experience being antagonized by officers who have teased him for being Asian, he said.

Brooklyn politicians are outraged and have called for an investigation into the racist claims, The NY Daily News reports.

Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President said the 66th precinct in particular, encompasses areas that include Borough Park and Sunset Park. It’s a community that is heavily populated by Asian, Jewish and Hispanic populations, he said.

“If the allegations that were laid out in the story, if they are true, that’s alarming because that area of the borough is extremely diverse,” said Adams, who served as a former police captain for 22 years in the NYPD.

Moy said in his EEOC complaint, that two fellow detectives “s—canned” cases that involved minority crime victims.

Meaning, “They don’t get the same quality of investigation as other people,” said Moy.

We hope residents get the justice they deserve.