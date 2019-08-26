In 2017 Rachel Lindsay made history as ABC’s first Black “bachelorette” and now the reality star has finally married her beau Bryan Abasolo, who she met on her season of popular franchise.

According to PEOPLE, the happy couple got married at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico on Saturday and could barely contain their excitement.

“Rachel was the epitome of elegance and grace as she walked down the aisle towards Bryan. The ceremony was filled with so much joy, love and laughter,” wedding planner Michael Russo told the publication. “As they exchanged their personal handwritten vows, you could feel the unbridled emotion and powerful connection between them.”

Bachelor alums including Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian were in attendance to watch Lindsay and Abasolo exchange their vows.

“It was like an out-of-body experience to hear the words that he was saying to me,” Lindsay, 34, previously told PEOPLE about their engagement two years ago. “I blanked out on what I was saying — I meant it and it was from the heart, but it was just so surreal that it was happening. I mean we’re in Spain, we’re on top of this castle. I’m standing in front of the man of my dreams, and now he’s about to get down on one knee. And so the moment he did it, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is happening!’ I couldn’t do anything but scream. Like that’s all I could do, I was so happy.”

Earlier this year the couple moved to Miami after initially living in her hometown of Dallas. And earlier this month the 34-year-old bride explained her decision not to televise her nuptials.

“I wanted a TV wedding. I 100 percent did,” Lindsay admitted about her initial plans. “Then, as we got to know each other in the real world and things became normalized, and then I started hearing horror stories about these TV weddings, I am very thankful that we don’t have one and that we’re doing it on our own. I also think that it shows to the world or Bachelor Nation that what we have is more real.”