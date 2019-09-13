Kelly apparently thinks he can fly above the law and on Thursday missed a court appearance in Minnesota after the singer was charged with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a girl under 18 he met at a concert in 2001.

—R. Kelly’s daughter reveals intimate details about their complicated relationship: ‘People don’t want to work with me just because of who he is’—

Now an arrest warrant has been issued for the embattled singer who is locked up in Chicago on sexual abuse charges after he and his law team missed his court date in Hennepin County District Court, according to the DailyMail.com.

This time, Kelly is under fire for claims that he allegedly paid teenager $200 to prostitute her, “get naked and then asked to perform acts of rape on her in his Minneapolis hotel,” according to a complaint filed by Hennepin County District Attorney Michael Freeman.

—Republicans and ABC blasted for airing ad of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s face burning during #DemDebate—

Kelly’s lawyer reportedly blasted the new allegations: “Give me a break. This is absurd.”

Freeman did admit that this would be a tough case to prosecute because it is 20 years old.