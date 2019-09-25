Alternative hip-hop hitmaker Lizzo wound up apologizing to a Postmates driver last week after tweeting that the woman took her food and shared a picture of her face on social media, but it only turned out to be a mixup.

But that’s apparently not the end of it. Now the driver is claiming that the backlash from that accusation has left her in fear for her life.

READ MORE: Beyoncé makes Lizzo’s ‘dreams come true’ by dancing during her Made in America set

According to TMZ, Monday, the Postmates employee known as ‘Tiffany W.’ is terrified, and has had “her world was turned upside down” ever since the entertainer took to Twitter and posted in a since-deleted tweet, “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more.”

It was later confirmed that ‘Tiffany W.” actually waited for 5 minutes at the designated drop-off location at a Boston hotel. Because there was no room number listed on the order she waited in the lobby. But when no one from Lizzo’s camp answered the phone linked to the account, she ultimately had to leave and move on to her next delivery.

After a day of social media doing what it does best and turning the situation into a series of clever memes, the Truth Hurts singer ultimately saw the error of her ways and tweeted, “I apologize for putting that girl on blast.”

READ MORE: Lizzo calls out “racist” security guard at Summerfest, says she will file complaint

She then conceded, “I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.”

But it appears the apology may be too little too late as the young woman is now afraid to leave her house or go to work, due to concerns that she might be attacked by Lizzo fans who are convinced she stole and ate her food because of the tweet.