Rapper Too $hort is a father for the first time at the age of 53, according to TMZ.

—Stacey Dash released from jail after domestic dispute with husband—

The “Blow the Whistle” rapper and girlfriend Sue Ivy had a daughter Yani Shaw in December. It’s news to us after the two kept their baby girl’s birth on the low.

My boi Too Short had his 1st baby at 53, real legendary Mack shit there… — GORDO AZUL (@NCStateofMind) September 30, 2019

Now the new poppa is planning to let us in on life as a father in a new documentary with Ray J and his manager, David Weintraub, about raising little girls in Hollywood.

There’s no word if Too Short will be one and done when it comes to having another baby, but we know it’s all about babies for Ray J and Princess Love who are expecting their second child next year.

The couple made the announcement via a series of family photos showing off Love’s growing baby bump, PEOPLE reports. Both shared the images on Sunday to their individual Instagram pages, noting that their baby is due January 2020. They are already parents to 15-month-old daughter Melody Love.

“Somebody’s gonna be a big sis 👶🏽🍼 New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj#2under2 #Blessed,” Princess shared on her own Instagram account.

Love’s announcement featured photos of Melody rocking a t-shirt that read, “big sis.”

Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in August 2016 after four years of dating. They welcomed their daughter two years later in May 2018.

After revealing his wife’s first pregnancy back in 2017, Ray J explained on The Real that they had been trying to grow their family.

—Is Dwayne Johnson returning to his wrestling roots?—

“It was special, because we was tryin’ for a while,” he said at the time. “It’s not as easy as people think. Some people go on tour and get everybody pregnant. But for me, it was love and we took our time.”

Back in March, Ray J told Us Weekly that he was already thinking about baby number two.

We can’t wait to see what this documentary entails.