A 62-year-old Black woman and her teenage grandson can rest a little easier after a white man was charged with a hate crime after harassing them, including hurling gym equipment through a window of their home, and brandishing a shotgun, according to news reports.

Joseph Magistro of Wantagh, N.Y., faces felony charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief and menacing with a weapon as a hate crime after the victim said he threatened, and confronted them with a shotgun, saying he would “put a bullet” in them, Long Island News 12 reports.

The woman said Magistro, who is white, threw a barbell through her window and shouted nasty racist epithets after a confrontation Sept. 23.

“You n—ers don’t belong in this neighborhood,” Magistro said according to the Nassau District Attorney’s Office. “This is a white neighborhood. I’ll put a f–king bullet in you right now.”

The woman and her 17-year-old son heard a commotion outside their home and saw Magistro breaking their windows with the butt of his shotgun, according to Patch.com. They ran back inside and called the police. They reported at least $2,000 worth of property damage.

Magistro, 33 was arrested and will reportedly face additional misdemeanor charges including criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use and aggravated harassment based on race or religion, Patch.com reported.

Magistro was arraigned on Sept. 24 in Nassau First District Court. He was released on $30,000 bail bond and is due back in court on Dec. 13, 2019, reports say. He has obtained counsel from Guy J. Allen, who had no comment for Newsday.

The judge also issued an order of protection for the family.

