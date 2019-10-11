When it comes to rumors and public speculation, Colin Kaepernick has remained silent for years, opting to let his work speak for itself. But this week, his team has released a 2-page “fact” sheet about the athlete in the hopes of killing any lingering false narratives.

According to TMZ, Thursday, Kaepernick’s sports agent, Jeff Nalley and and PR director Jasmine Windham issued the document which answers nine questions and stats that Kaepernick’s camp believe have been skewed over the last three years to spread misinformation about him.

“There have been so many false narratives in the media regarding Colin, we believe it is important to set the record straight, again,” the statement read. “Nothing below is up for interpretation or debate, it’s the truth and nothing else.”

When it comes to inquires like “Has Colin been offered a job by an NFL team?” or

“Has Colin ever had a workout with an NFL team?” the answer’s a resounding no.

COLIN KAEPERNICK REPS RELEASE “FACT SHEET”: Colin Kaepernick, who is known for taking a knee to protest racial injustice, is in the news again after his agents say the NFL is refusing to try him out – the co-hosts weigh in on if he’s being punished. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/tPttIjJUQH — The View (@TheView) October 11, 2019

“Not a single team has offered Colin a job since the 2016 season, in which he began his peaceful protest,” Nalley clarifies. “Not a single team has brought Colin in for a workout. Seattle brought Colin in for a visit but did not work him out. Afterward, Pete Carroll said Colin is a ‘starter in this league.'”

“No other NFL team has interviewed or worked out Colin in the past 3 seasons, despite other false statements in the media to the contrary,” he continues, also noting that any reports that Kaepernick is demanding a specific salary or doesn’t want to play any longer are “completely false.”

In fact, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has been “working out 5 days a week, for 3 years, in preparation to play again.”

“In summary, it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished,” it concludes.