Singer Keke Wyatt obviously loves the kids because the songstress is expecting her 10th baby!

READ MORE: Keep It Classy: Diddy responds to Cassie’s pregnancy announcement

The 37-year-old got a lot of talk about and will chronicle her life on a new YouTube series called The Keke Show. If you’ve been following her life then you already know it’s chock full of ups and downs that includes an uncertain singing career, several tumultuous marriages, a boat-load of kids, and a child who had a bout with cancer.

And now here comes baby!

On Monday Wyatt took to Instagram to share her joy: “My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!”

“We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family,” she continued.

READ MORE: ‘Kardashians’ co-reality star Malika Haqq expecting baby with rapper O.T. Genasis

She also announced the new show.

“Stay tuned for the release date & information for my new YouTube Series “The Keke Show” where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy, and Artist!!! Trust me… it’s never a dull moment with my family. Love ya sugars,” Wyatt concluded.

Wyatt flossed her bulging belly on the gram’ with pics from her maternity photo-shoot.

We’re happy she’s using the gram for good because if you recall, back in 2017 she and her broken heart took to Instagram to air out all her dirty laundry and out her then-husband on blast.

In an emotional video, Wyatt said that her then-husband, Michael Ford, wanted out of their marriage.

The singer, who was eight months pregnant with her ninth child, said her husband has started to tell other women the couple would get a divorce.

Ford, who has been facing allegations that he has been unfaithful to Wyatt, apparently told Wyatt that he wanted to leave her because she didn’t trust him.

But when one door closes, Zackariah Darring knocks and another opens.

READ MORE: Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Eva Marcille gives birth to baby boy

Wyatt married Darring in 2018 after her marriage with Ford ended.

As far as motherhood, Wyatt thinks it’s one of her many talents.

“That’s one of my many gifts [and] talents. It can be difficult, but when you love something and are passionate about it, it’s not really that hard,” she told The Christian Post in 2017.

May the force be with Keke and her womb!