Social media influencers have been grappling to find interesting ways to generate income during the nationwide quarantine, but reality star Blac Chyna has raised brows with her new ploy to charge fans for phone calls.

This month, the 31-year-old Lashed Cosmetics owner announced on both her Instagram page and her business’s website that she would be charging a whopping $950 for a virtual chat with her on FaceTime. There would be an additional $250 to follow a fan on social media.

She is also providing payment plans that would allow her financially challenged devotees the option to pay her in four interest-free installments. Not surprisingly, many took offense to the pricing which seemed like a tone-deaf tactic in the midst of skyrocketing unemployment rates and what is believed to be an impending recession.

“This women has officially hit rock bottom …. @BLACCHYNA is selling a follow back for $250 and a FaceTime call for $950.. and there’s payment plan available,” one person wrote on Twitter. “You can’t make this s—t up.

Allegations of abuse

Chyna’s new side hustle comes amid her nasty custody battle with ex Robert Kardashian.

Earlier this month Kardashian made violent allegations against his former girlfriend, and mother of his child stemming from an incident in 2016. Court documents detailed what Kardashian claims was a drunken attack at the Hidden Hills, CA home of his sister Kylie Jenner.



While Kardashian was on FaceTime with someone else, Chyna allegedly threatened to kill her then-boyfriend by putting a gun to his head. According to the court documents obtained by Page Six, the disagreement escalated from verbal to physical. Kardashian further claimed Chyna used a phone charger as a weapon, broke down a bedroom door, and more.

“Chyna came up behind Rob wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and started to strangle him using her full strength,” details the document.

Kris Jenner’s romantic partner Corey Gamble reportedly entered the home to separate Rob and Chyna from each other. According to Kardashian’s lawyer, Chyna consumed controlled substances before the fight.

“Chyna’s erratic conduct under the influence of alcohol and drugs culminated in her physically assaulting and battering Rob and causing significant property damage,” said Kardashian’s attorney.