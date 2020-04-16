T.I. launches #HipHopStaysHome challenge to keep Black people inside during pandemic

Rapper hopes to encourage people of color to stay in during virus threat

Four weeks into the pandemic, Atlanta-based rapper T.I. has launched the #HipHopStaysHome challenge to encourage those finding it hard to abide by the nationwide stay-at-home mandates to keep at it.

“We must take a stand for the culture and remind people to stay home and stay safe. This too shall pass,“ the rapper explained in a statement.

“The #HipHopStaysHome Challenge is a movement that we are very passionate about at AllHipHop and All Def because we are just trying to find safe and innovative ways of how to spend time at home with your family and loved ones while being on your phones,” elaborated Chuck Creekmur, CEO of AllHipHop. “At the end of the day, all we want is for you to stay home and stay safe.”

The challenge officially launched Tuesday and according to AllHipHop, “it will receive video submissions from viewers at home, including some celebrities and also members of the Hip-Hop community. Using the hashtag, the Hip-Hop Community will submit video footage of the things they enjoy, whether alone or with their family.

Some examples are cooking with the kids, video-gaming, playing cards, baking cookies, cleaning the garage, working out, parents reading with their kids, Netflix watch parties – anything that is fun, playful, comedic as long as you stay home while reminding people that #HipHopStaysHome. ”

This effort to focus on keeping Black and Brown communities safe comes in the wake of data across the country that shows people of color are being disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

A recent New York Times article reports that “Figures from several U.S states and cities show a disturbing trend: The coronavirus is disproportionately infecting and killing Black people.”

