Tracee Ellis Ross opens up about being ‘happily single’ in new interview

Tracee Ellis Ross is a well-respected actor, director, and executive producer but in a new interview with NET-A-PORTER’s digital title, PORTER, she opens up what it’s like to be happily single in her 40’s.

Ross for years spoken out about the importance of not putting pressure on women – particularly women of color – to get married and have children unless it’s something they sincerely want and need. Now she elaborates on that stance and how she feels about being along during a global pandemic.

“It’s one of the reasons I feel so strongly about telling the stories that I tell. I wish I had known there were other choices, not just about how I could be living, but how I could feel about the way my life was,” she explains.

“I was raised by society to dream of my wedding,” she continues. “But I wish I had been dreaming of my life. There are so many ways to curate happiness, find love and create a family and we don’t talk about them. It creates so much shame and judgment.”

There aren’t many challenges that @traceeellisross hasn’t embraced. In this week’s #PORTER interview, she talks about facing her fears, finding her own voice and how she’s adjusting to life in lockdown. Read the interview and see the shoot –https://t.co/hhbEc0M91N pic.twitter.com/IkzJx6IXOP — PORTER (@PORTERmagazine) May 4, 2020

To ger point Ross gives an example, stating, “I had some big celebrity guy go, [shakes head and taps watch on wrist] ‘you better get on it.’ And that was when I was in my thirties!”

She also points out that many people have a hard time understanding that being happily single doesn’t mean she’s adverse to love or romance.

“People misinterpret being happily single as not wanting to be in a relationship. Of course, I want to be in a relationship but what am I going to do?” the 47-year-old asked rhetorically. “Spend all the time that I’m not [in one] moping around? No. I’m going to live my life to the fullest and I’m going to be happy right here, where I am.”

