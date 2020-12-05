White male driver threatens police officer: ‘I’ll shoot you’

Burr had a loaded Beretta 9MM semi-automatic gun laying in the passenger seat

During a police stop, body cam footage showed a white male driver resisting arrest and threatening to shoot an officer on the morning of Dec. 2.

Officer Mike Sigman and his K9, Ben, assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol during a traffic stop in which driver Merak Burr was uncooperative according to TMZ.

When officers noticed Burr’s loaded Beretta 9MM semi-automatic gun laying in the passenger seat, Burr refused to put his hands on the steering wheel or exit the vehicle.

Burr started yelling and called their treatment “unconstitutional,” saying, “Oh, you’re asking me at gunpoint?”

“We can figure this out. When can talk about this,” Sigman is heard saying.

“You’re violating my rights. Let go of me! You pulled a gun on me unconstitutionally,” Burr yelled.

He then threatened to shoot Sigman and the fellow officer twice after being warned that the K9 could be released on him. He then proceeded to close his car door before speeding off.

The officers then pursued the suspect and arrested him. Burr was charged with improperly handling a gun in a motor vehicle and for carrying a concealed weapon on a closed highway.

Hamilton Country Sheriff’s Office website shows that he’s expected to appear in court on December 17.

People took to Twitter to point out the history of law enforcement’s treatment of Black people in comparison to their white counterparts. People referenced the highly-publicized deaths of Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

If he had been black, he'd have been shot in the back when he turned to get in the car and that HAS to change. NOW not later https://t.co/u6AoTjDpnp via @TMZ — Beth Roesch (@Beth_jones63) December 5, 2020

Beth Roesch tweeted, “If he had been Black, he’d been shot in the back when he turned to get in the car and that has to change. Now not later.”

Hmmm not complying with the officer, threatening to shoot and then feeling the scene yet he wasn’t shot and killed.



Wild Body Cam Video Shows White Suspect Threaten to Shoot Cop in Police Standoff via @TMZ https://t.co/5tDMnDfswc — Jon Aponte (@RetiredNavyBXNY) December 5, 2020

John Aponte tweeted, “Hmmm, not complying with the officer, threatening to shoot and then fleeing the scene yet he wasn’t shot and killed.”

