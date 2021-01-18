Dionne Warwick joins TikTok, makes clear she won’t be doing ‘Buss It challenge’

Her Twitter persona became a viral sensation. Now, Warwick appears ready to rock another social media app.

Loading the player...

After taking social media by storm late last year, Dionne Warwick took to Twitter last weekend to officially announce she is joining TikTok.

Warwick’s persona on Twitter became a viral sensation in December. From her tweeting about Chance the Rapper’s stage name to praising Cardi B and Offset, Warwick’s Twitter presence immediately captured a lot of attention, even making its way to NYC billboards. Now the legendary singer appears poised to rock another popular social media app.

Dionne Warwick performs onstage at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks in December 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue)

Read More: Dionne Warwick hilariously tweets about her discovery of Cardi B and Offset

Warwick tweeted out a link to her official TikTok account on Saturday, writing, “Ok… Auntie created a TikTok. If I get enough followers I’ll start using that platform. Who knows what I’ll create.” She then started tweeting out some TikTok ideas.

“Maybe the tweet reading tour will take place on TikTok,” she wrote. “I am told that the possibilities are endless.”

Ok… Auntie created a TikTok. If I get enough followers I’ll start using that platform. Who knows what I’ll create 😂 Follow me here: https://t.co/Aglb4WsL25 January 16, 2021

While Warwick is sure to entertain endlessly on the app, she is making it known she isn’t just going to do any challenge. Drawing her line in the sand, she wrote, “I just asked my team what the ‘buss it’ challenge was. Why are you asking me to do that? Don’t make me delete TikTok before I even start.”

Before leaving twitter, she left a parting message for her fans: “Use the good sense God gave you…I am logging off. Bye!”

I just asked my team what the “buss it” challenge was. Why are you asking me to do that? Don’t make me delete TikTok before I even start. 🥴 January 17, 2021

Read More: Twitter puts Dionne Warwick tweet on NYC billboard

Warwick’s viral social media personality even made its way to Saturday Night Live last month, on which she was portrayed by SNL cast member Ego Nwodim in a Dionne Warwick Talk Show sketch. Warwick herself loved the spoof, taking to Twitter to praise it. She wrote to Nwodim: “You did a wonderful job, baby. You are a star.”

Follow Warwick’s official TikTok account here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Share

