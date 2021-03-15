Was Grammys ‘WAP’ performance too much for TV?

The rappers finally performed their hit song for the first time ever

The Grammys “WAP” performance finally brought Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to the stage to perform their smash hit from summer 2020, and it did not disappoint.

Both Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are at the top of the rap game right now. With “Savage Remix (Feat. Beyoncé)” last year, Megan Thee Stallion earned her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “WAP” gave both Cardi and Megan another coveted No. 1. Throughout all of their success in the past year, however, we still had never seen them perform the song live together outside of the viral music video.

Cardi B, Megan thee Stallion (Atlantic Records/ WAP video)

With a song that permeated the culture in such a specific way, fans were more than eager to finally see the two rappers come together for an epic performance. Last night’s Grammys performance gave the fans just that with all the choreo, visuals and intensity that you would want from a “WAP” performance.

In this image released on March 14, (L-R) Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B perform onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

After Megan slayed the stage with her own medley of hits, Cardi B took to the Grammys stage with her latest single “Up” before bringing out Meg for the highly-anticipated song. Dancing on a gorgeous stage with cash falling from the sky, both Cardi and Meg delivered their verses and dance moves to perfection. While the explicit lyrics were slightly altered (every chorus was changed to “wet, wet, wet”), Black Twitter seemed impressed with the performance, cheering on both rappers for their performance, with some saying the performance “won the night.”

WAP at The Grammys won the night. pic.twitter.com/WeqMebAWWz — . (@hosthetics) March 15, 2021

Some celebs seemed to enjoy the performance as well. Jackée Harry took to Twitter with a fun reaction, saying, “@iamcardib & @theestallion ATE. THAT. UP. #GRAMMYs.” Writer Sylvia Obell also tweeted about how impressed she was with the “WAP” performance, writing, “The choreography in the giant bed is when I actually got up off my couch because YES. Cardi and Meg did what needed to be done.”

The choreography in the giant bed is when I actually got up off my couch because YES. Cardi and Meg did what needed to be done. March 15, 2021

Of course, not everyone was impressed with Cardi and Meg’s show-stopping performance. Just like when the song was released last year, conservatives seem to be curiously using the song and its message as a talking point for cancel culture.

Matt Couch, a political analyst, wrote on Twitter, “They performed WAP at the Grammy’s…. Yet they are offended by Dr. Seuss, Pepe Le Pew, Mr. Potato Head, Christians, and Jesus.. It’s simple what’s wrong with society, it’s a moral issue like we’ve never seen, and it’s disgusting.”

This seems to be a common theme with Cardi and Meg’s music, with many conservatives using their platforms to try and diminish the impact of their music. Both Cardi and Meg have spoken out about this before as TheGrio has previously reported. Responding to Ben Shapiro‘s tweet about “WAP” last summer, Cardi cheekily wrote on Twitter, “I can’t believe conservatives soo mad about WAP.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 07: speaks onstage at Beautycon Festival New York 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on April 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Beautycon)

Megan also spoke out about some backlash to WAP recently, specifically about the male response to the song. Meg told British GQ, “Some people just don’t know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body. I feel like for a long time, men felt like they owned sex, and now women are saying, ‘Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don’t want it,’ it freaks men the hell out.”

The Grammy performance is currently #1 on YouTube, and already has over 1 million views on the site. Check out the viral performance below:

