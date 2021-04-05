Rihanna joins Stop Asian Hate protest in New York City

The singer recently posted on Instagram in solidarity with the AAPI community

Using her platform to stand up for social justice, Rihanna joined a “Stop Asian Hate” protest in New York City on Monday.

Known for her chart-topping music and successful business ventures, Rihanna is no stranger to activism. From utilizing her giant social media following to literally “putting her money where her mouth is” with generous donations, Rihanna never ceases to stand out and speak up.

In line with her track record, Rihanna was seen at the racial justice protest alongside her assistant, Tina Truong, who took to her Instagram Stories to share videos and photos of the singer.

Rihanna attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Starting early Monday morning, Truong’s Instagram shows her and the singer making signs for the protest. The creative signs feature sayings such as, “#StopAsianHate”, “Hate = Racism Against God” and “Everybody vs. Racism.” The later videos show Rihanna dancing through the streets during the protest, holding her protest sign up high in the busy crowd of protesters.

In a fun video, a protester is seen “swapping Instagrams” with Rihanna. The video shows the “Rude Boy” singer typing in her Instagram handle into the protester’s phone. As her profile loads and the protester realizes its Rihanna’s account, he turns to her and asks, “Is that you?” before Rihanna bursts into laughter.

As theGrio has reported, there has been a significant rise in Anti-Asian hate crimes, specifically since the the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. “Stop Asian Hate” protests have taken place across the country over the past month following the tragic spa shootings in Atlanta.

Rihanna posted on her Instagram in solidarity with the AAPI community at the time of the shootings. She wrote in her caption, “What happened yesterday in Atlanta was brutal, tragic & is certainly not an isolated incident by any means. AAPI hate has been rampantly perpetuated & it’s disgusting! I’m heartbroken for the Asian community & my heart is with the loved ones of those we lost. The hate must stop.”

Rihanna also shared a video of actor Daniel Dae Kim‘s testimony to the House Judiciary Committee in support of the No Hate Bill and Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act. You can check out his impassioned speech shared on Rihanna’s Instagram below:

