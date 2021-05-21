Future calls out Lori, Steve Harvey on new track ‘Maybach’

“Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her/One thing I never seen was a b*tch to leave," Future rapped about Lori.

Rapper Future is still thinking about Lori Harvey.

Harvey had a short relationship with the rapper last summer and although it’s unclear why they parted ways, Harvey has moved on to dating actor Michael B. Jordan. But Harvey still may be on the Atlanta rapper’s mind because he mentioned her famous name on a new verse.

“Magic City, I’m the owner,” Future raps on a track called “Maybach” on 42 Dugg’s album Free Dem Boyz. He followed up with, “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her/One thing I never seen was a b*tch to leave.” Lori is the stepdaughter of the famous host.

During a sit down with Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, Steve Harvey dished on how he feels about his stepdaughter’s very public dating life and his thoughts on her new boyfriend.

“I have tried not to like him,” said the comedian of Jordan. “I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go…’cause I done got rid of all of them. All of them. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to. But this guy, is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.”

Social media users reacted to the bar on Twitter and said it sounds like Future has not moved on.

“Lori Harvey: minding her business in a totally different relationship Future: “tell Steve Harvey ion want her” She obviously don’t want you either Nayvadius,” added a user.

Lori Harvey: minding her business in a totally different relationship

Future: “tell Steve Harvey ion want her”

She obviously don’t want you either Nayvadius 😳 — oh (@esloque_essss) May 20, 2021

“Future: “Tell Steve Harvey, I don’t want her” Lori Harvey:,” added another.

Future may not be interested in Lori anymore but Jordan is more than interested. The two made their relationship public back in the winter and the Creed actor opened up on why. As reported by theGrio, from glamorous winter trips to romantic tropical getaways, the couple has let their followers into their passionate romance, and fans seemingly can’t get enough.

Jordan recently sat down with People Magazine, and shed some light on exactly why he chose to make such a personal relationship public to his millions of fans.

The actor explained, “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on…I am extremely happy.”

The Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse actor also explained that his many years of experience in the public eye ultimately led to his decision. He shared, “I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

Jordan was also recently on the cover of Men’s Health, where he also spoke to why he is choosing to open up his private life after so many years. He told the magazine, “People that know me know my heart. But people that know me for my work . . . they know what I allow them to know. The fact that I’ve been so closed off about a lot of parts of my life was a personal choice. As I’ve gotten older and a little more mature and comfortable in my own skin, I’ve become less concerned about it.”

