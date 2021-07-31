Nicki Minaj hints she may be hosting ‘RHOP’ reunion: ‘We finna get into some thangzzzzz’

“I know a thing or 2 about being the grand dame,” rap star Nicki Minaj says

Loading the player...

Nicki Minaj stunned fans on Friday when she hinted that she may be hosting the next Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

Minaj took to her Instagram account and posted a trailer for the hit Bravo reality show, which is set to a remix of her 2010 hit “Moment 4 Life.” The hip-hop star wrote in the caption, “I’ll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y’all want me to ask chile.”

RHOP star Karen Huger commented, “All right now,” alongside a fire emoji.

Nicki Minaj (Getty Images)

“yes ma’am,” Minaj responded, per the Comments by Bravo Instagram account. “I know a thing or 2 about being the Grand Dame.”

Check out Nicki’s post below.

Minaj said she is ready to “get into some thangzzzzz.”

One user commented under the post, “We want to know if Mia and Wendy are ever going to lay whatever differences they have to the side chile.”

Another said, “If you host this reunion it would be the litest reunion in Bravo history.”

A third added, “Chile you would ask some after dark questions, I can already see it 😂🤣😭😭! It’ll be another Queen radio after dark 😭and I’ll be right there tuned it too lol.”

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac returned to Bravo with a “supersized” 75-minute premiere episode on July 11.

As previously reported by theGrio, after a breakout season 5, the women of Potomac are back for another year of laughs, shade and plenty of drama. Last year, RHOP had its most intense season yet, with a feud between housewives Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels taking center stage.

While Samuels did not return for this season, the rest of the fabulous women of Potomac did, including newbie Mia Thornton.

Per Bravo’s website, the new housewife is a perfect fit for the franchise.

Her official description reads: “Mia Thornton joins the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac this season. She is a woman who marches to the beat of her own drum as an entrepreneur, franchise owner, and regional developer. Mia is a graduate of Southeastern Institute, where she received her degree in Neuromuscular Massage Therapy.”

In May, Minaj buried the hatchet in her months-long feud with Wendy Williams, and it came after the daytime talk show host crowned the rapper “an icon and a legend.”

“She still has to compete with those young girls because they are people in the making, but Nicki to me is definitely an icon and definitely a legend,” Williams said to show guest Michael Yo. “She’s done things they haven’t even touched — even if they have hit music.”

Nicki Minaj and Wendy Williams (Photo: Getty Images)

She added, “Nicki is different from the rest.”

When video footage of Williams giving Nicki her props made its way to the MC on social media, she returned the love in an Instagram comment: “You are an icon & legend as well @wendyshow,” Nicki wrote.

Prior to their public make-up session, Williams took aim at Nicki when she made comments about the attempted rape conviction of Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty.

“You should have never married him because you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could’ve been again,” Williams previously said. “You’re never going to stand a chance when you’re with a man who pulls a knife at rape point.”

Petty was arrested in March 2020 on federal charges that he failed to register in California’s Megan’s Law database as a sex offender.

This story contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Jared Alexander and Gerren Keith Gaynor.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!