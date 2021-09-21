Former Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross in talks to join ‘RHOA’: report

The track and field star turned announcer, who won a gold medal in the 400 the 2012 Olympics, is said to possibly be the next new castmate

Loading the player...

Things are shaking up in Atlanta. According to recent reports, former Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross may be in talks to join The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has been on a bit of a hiatus since ending season 13 in May. Since then, the women have been busy, with Kenya Moore joining Dancing with the Stars, Porsha Williams filming a spin-off series for Bravo, and Kandi Burruss producing a play on Broadway.

Still, they have not begun filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta just yet, leaving fans to speculate who will be returning as “peach-holders” for the series. Now, according to recent reports, a cast is now taking shape for season 14.

(Credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from LoveBScott, Bravo producers are eyeing Richards-Ross for a role in RHOA. As a four-time Olympic gold medalist, Richards-Ross would be a major get for the series. After moving to the US at age 12 from Jamaica, she was named the National High School Female Athlete of the Year and USA Track and Field Youth Athlete of the Year in her senior year.

Per the Olympics website, she “ended her long wait for individual gold” in the 400m at the 2012 London Olympics. Now working as a track and field announcer, she also is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared alongside her husband, former NFL cornerback Aaron Ross, in their short-lived show, Sanya’s Glam & Gold on WeTV.

Casting rumors surrounding The Real Housewives of Atlanta have circulated for some time now, with RHOA OG Shereé Whitfield rumored to possibly make her second return to the series. Many fans were disappointed in season 13, including former producer Carlos King.

King opened up to The Jasmine Brand about the latest season, theGrio previously reported. She said that it “wasn’t interesting,” to him.

Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams at the 2013 Bravo New York Upfront on April 3, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

King revealed in the interview that the women on the cast were, “getting too comfortable,” and that when he worked on the show he would tell them, “You women have a privilege to be the number one show on Bravo, especially as Black women…this show is only going to be as good as the effort you put into it. I am somebody who understands that. But, I also said, ‘You signed up to do the show. So if you signed up to do it, you’ve gotta give what needs to be given.’”

Still, King has plenty of love for the show and the women, adding, “I will always support the show. I love those girls. I keep in touch with all of them … I think whatever the audience thinks is a great season is up to them. I’m a Black man who was able to be the first Black man to executive produce that show.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!